Lucintel Forecasts Door and Window Market to Reach $379.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the door and window market is projected to reach an estimated $379.7 billion by 2030 from $279.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement.

Browse 92 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 228 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in door and window market by product (doors and windows), material ( metal, wood , plastic, and others), end use (residential and commercial) and building type (residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Download sample by clicking on door and window market

Lucintel predicts that the plastic door and window segment will witness the highest growth because they are light weight, offer a high degree of chemical resistance, and have low maintenance cost.

Within the global door and window market, residential is expected to remain the largest end use segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increased residential spending and higher disposable income.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.

Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings, YKK Group, Masonite International, and Pella are the major suppliers in the door and window market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056