Lucintel Forecasts the Global Construction Aggregate Market to Reach $12.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global construction aggregate market looks promising with opportunities in the infrastructure, residential, and non-residential construction industries. The global construction aggregate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 from $0.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities, increasing urbanization, and rising per capita income. Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction aggregate market include increasing adoption of pea gravel and the growing use of recycled stone.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 99 tables in this 189 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in construction aggregate market to 2030 by end use [infrastructure, residential, and non residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)], product type (sand and gravel, crushed stone, and other aggregates), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that crushed stone will remain the largest product type over the forecast period due to its high durability. Lucintel predicts that sand and gravel will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its easy availability and low price. The growth for the sand and gravel segment will also be driven due to increasing demand in the residential industry.

Within the construction aggregate market, infrastructure will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development especially in emerging countries and growing government focus on infrastructure projects. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company, and CRH Plc are the major suppliers in the construction aggregate market.

