Lucintel Forecasts Synthetic Spider Silk Market to Reach $690.2 million by 2030

According to the recent study the synthetic spider silk market is projected to reach an estimated $690.2 million by 2030 from $294.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of biodegradable product among consumers and easy availability of raw materials to manufacture.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in synthetic spider silk market by technology (genetically modified e-coli fermentation, genetically modified silkworm, genetically modified yeast fermentation, and others), application (textile, automotive, defense, health care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that genetically modified E-Coil ferementation will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its advantages like high-density fermentation and improved product quality.

Automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to the high usage of the automotive interior parts such as seats, covers, and airbags.

North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing usage of synthetic spider silk fibers in the production of automotive, aerospace, and defence body armor the region.

Major players of synthetic spider silk market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AMSilk GmbH, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber, Bolt Threads, Inspidere, Seevix, Spintex Engineering are among the major synthetic spider silk providers.

