Lucintel Forecasts Flavor and Fragrance Market to Reach $42.8 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the flavor and fragrance market is projected to reach an estimated $42.8 billion by 2030 from $32.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing urbanization, rise in disposable income among middle class consumers and change in consumer behavior such as taste, preference and lifestyle.

Browse 114 figures / charts and 96 tables in this 206 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in flavor and fragrance market by applications (dairy, savory, confectionery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletry, soaps & detergents, household & air care, and others), product type (flavor and fragrance), ingredients type (essential oils and aroma chemical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Beverage market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the flavor and fragrance market is segmented into dairy, savory, confectionery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletry, soaps & detergents, household & air care, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the beverage market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing consumption of energy soft drinks, sports drinks, and juices.

“Within the flavor and fragrance market, the essential oils segment is expected to remain the largest ingredient type”

Based on ingredient type the essential oils segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.

“Asia pacific will dominate the flavor and fragrance market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strengthening economies, growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, and a rise in per capita income.

Major players of flavor and fragrance market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Givaudan, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, MANE, Takasago, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Hasegawa, and Huabao International Holdings Ltd are among the major flavor and fragrance providers.

