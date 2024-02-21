Lucintel Forecasts Plastic Pipe Market to Reach $90.2 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Plastic Pipe Market is projected to reach an estimated $90.2 billion by 2030 from $62.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic pipe market by plastic pipe market by polymer/plastic type: PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others; by diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes); application (potable water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil and gas); and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PE pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on polymer type, the plastic pipe market is segmented into PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PE pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment due to heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

“Within the plastic pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the plastic pipe market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors.

Major players of plastic pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Orbia, Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Advanced Drainage Systems are among the major plastic pipe providers.

