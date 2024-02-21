Lucintel Forecasts South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market to Reach $586.7 million by 2028

According to the recent study the South East Asian phenolic resin market is projected to reach an estimated $586.7 million by 2028 from $453.6 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of heat resistance, corrosion and chemical resistance materials in construction and transportation industry.

Browse 82 figures / charts and 25 tables in this 126 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in South East Asian phenolic resin market by application (wood adhesive, molding compounds, laminates, insulation, coating, paper impregnation, and others), type (resol phenolic resin and novolac phenolic resin), end use (construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, industrial and others), and country (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Others).

“Construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the South East Asian phenolic resin market is segmented into construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, industrial and others. Lucintel forecasts that the construction market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for heat resistant material, low-cost material, and manufacturing of high-performance composites.

“Within the South East Asian phenolic resin market, the molding compound segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the molding compound segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of phenolic resin in various applications where heat, pressure, water resistance, and other performance benefits are critical.

Major players of South East Asian phenolic resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd, Malayan Adhesives and Chemicals Snd. Bhd., Formal Chemical (M) Snd. Bhd., Jowat Adhesives, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd, DIC Corporation, Asta Chem, Pt. Intanwijaya International Tbk, Itochu, Thailand, and Aica Kogy are among the major South East Asian phenolic resin providers.

