Lucintel Forecasts Phenolic Resin Market to Reach $18.6 billion by 2028

According to the recent study the phenolic resin market is projected to reach an estimated $18.6 billion by 2028 from $14.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of heat resistance, corrosion and chemical resistance materials in construction and transportation industry and lower cost of phenolic resin compared to its competitors.

Browse 141 figures / charts and 89 tables in this 208 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in phenolic resin market by application (wood adhesive, molding compounds, laminates, insulation, coating, paper impregnation, and others), type (resol phenolic resin and novolac phenolic resin), end use (construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW).

phenolic resin market

“Construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the phenolic resin market is segmented into construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the construction market is expected to remain the largest segment due to demand for heat resistant material and low cost material is driving phenolic resin market.

“Within the phenolic resin market, the molding compounds segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the molding compounds segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high heat resistance, mechanical strength and electrical properties and is used in automotive, aerospace, electronics and industrial market.

“Asia pacific will dominate the phenolic resin market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries such as residential and commercial activities, increasing automotive production, and growing electrical and electronics demand.

Major players of phenolic resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexion Inc., Georgia Pacific Chemicals, SI Group, SQ Group, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Tembec, Ashland, and Aica Kogyo are among the major phenolic resin providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1 972.636.5056

