Lucintel Forecasts the Global Optical Film Market to Reach $32.4 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global optical film market looks promising with opportunities in televisions, monitors, notebooks, and mobile phones. The global optical film market is expected to reach an estimated $32.4 billion by 2030 from $21.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for larger screen sized televisions and mobile phones.

Browse 122 figures / charts and 105 tables in this 203 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in optical film market to 2030 by product (polarizer film, BLU film, and ITO film), end use (television, monitor, notebook, mobile phone, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that polarizer film is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for television, mobile, and notebook displays.

Within the optical film market, television is expected to remain the largest end use market due to the continuous growth in demand for larger display televisions and declining panel prices. The mobile phone segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for the bezel-less organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display and larger screen smartphones.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Economic expansion, growth in per capita income, urbanization, and increase in living standards across the region, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for televisions, mobile phones, monitors, and other electronics.

Nitto Denko, Sumitomo, LG Chem, Fujifilm, and Mntech are the major suppliers in the optical film market.

