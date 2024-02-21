Lucintel Forecasts Nanocoating Market to Reach $56.5 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Nanocoating Market is projected to reach an estimated $56.5 billion by 2030 from $14.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for nanocoating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits over conventional coatings.

Browse 59 figures / charts and 53 tables in this 125 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in nanocoating market by end use industry (construction, automotive, healthcare, marine, electronics, energy, and others), function type (self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, and others), application by substrate type (metal, glass, plastic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on Nanocoating Market

“Anti-microbial market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on function type, the nanocoating market is segmented into self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the anti-microbial market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in patient care facilities.

“North America will dominate the nanocoating market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region and is likely to register the highest growth due to rising demand for nanocoating in the automotive, consumer electronics, and growing awareness of anti-microbial nanocoating for the healthcare industry.

Major players of nanocoating market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ACTnano, Inc., I-CanNano, Nanogate AG, PPG Industries Inc., SCHOTT AG, Nanosintez, CHOOSE NANOTECH, P2i Limited, Nanopool GmbH, Nanoformula LTD, Advanced NanoTechnology Lab, S.C AQUASHIELD S.R.L., NANO-X GmbH are among the major nanocoating providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056