Lucintel Forecasts LPG Cylinder Market to Reach $3.0 billion by 2028

According to the recent study the LPG cylinder market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028 from $2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of liquefied petroleum gas as a fuel source and lack of infrastructure for the transportation of piped natural gas (PNG).

Browse 124 figures / charts and 108 tables in this 176 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in LPG cylinder market by application (household, automobile, and leisure and others), cylinder type (metal and composites), material type (glass fiber composites, metal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on LPG cylinder market

“Metal LPG cylinder market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on cylinder type, the LPG cylinder market is segmented into metal and composites. Lucintel forecasts that the metal LPG cylinder market is expected to remain the largest segment due to lower cost as compared to composite cylinders and low penetration of gas pipeline network in developing countries are likely to drive the demand for this segment over the forecast period.

“Within the LPG cylinder market, the household segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the household segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of liquefied petroleum gas as a fuel for cooking and unavailability of gas pipeline network.

“Asia pacific will dominate the LPG cylinder market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to LPG being the major source of cooking fuel in most of the countries and the lack of infrastructure for piped natural gas in this region.

Major players of LPG cylinder market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Worthington Industries, Sahamitr Pressure Container, Hexagon Composites, Mauria Udyog, Time Technoplast, Supreme Industries, Huanri Group, and Metal Mate are among the major LPG cylinder providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056