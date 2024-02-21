Lucintel Forecasts Ladder Market to Reach $1.1 billion by 2028

According to the recent study the ladder market is projected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2028 from $0.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in residential and commercial construction activities in Asia Pacific and North America region.

Browse 10 figures / charts and 79 tables in this 159 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ladder market by material (aluminum, fiberglass, steel, wood, and other), end use industry (domestic, commercial, industrial, and others), product type (step ladders, step stools, extension ladder, folding ladder, platform ladder, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Industrial market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the ladder market is segmented into domestic, commercial, industrial, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the industrial market is expected to remain the largest segment due to capacity and height of industrial ladders is much better than that of regular ladders used for residential purposes.

“Within the ladder market, the aluminum segment is expected to remain the largest material”

Based on material the aluminum segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to because of low cost, and high durability.

“Asia pacific will dominate the ladder market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to tremendous economic growth in China and India, growth in construction sector, new regulation towards workers safety.

Major players of ladder market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Werner Co., Louisville Ladder, Little Giant Ladder System (Wing Enterprises Inc.), Lynn Ladder & Scaffolding Co., Inc., TB Davies (Cardiff), Sagar Asia Private Limited, Al Jarsh Metal Section Manufacturing Co. L.L.C, Alco Aluminum Ladders Private Limited, Tri-Arc, Bauer Corporation are among the major ladder providers.

