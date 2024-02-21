Lucintel Forecasts Honeycomb Core Material Market to Reach $658.9 million by 2028

According to the recent study the honeycomb core material market is projected to reach an estimated $658.9 million by 2028 from $503.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increased excellent mechanical performance of honeycomb core, increasing demand for lightweight materials, and robust growth of the end use industries.

Browse 71 figures / charts and 50 tables in this 117 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in honeycomb core material market end use industry (aerospace, defense, marine, and others), product type (nomex, aluminum, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Nomex market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the honeycomb core material market is segmented into nomex, aluminum, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the nomex market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its lightweight and very good mechanical properties, and this is why it is used in various aerospace applications.

“Within the honeycomb core material market, the aerospace segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the aerospace segment is expected to witness the largest coating over the forecast period due to increase in aircraft production and aerospace is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, because of increased demand for lightweight materials in modern aircraft to reduce the structural weight and improve fuel economy.

“Asia pacific will dominate the honeycomb core material market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period because of growing aerospace industry in the region with increasing use of lightweight materials and ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of the growing demand form the end user industries.

Major players of honeycomb core material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexcel, The Gill Corporation, Euro Composites, and Plascore and others are among the major honeycomb core material providers.

