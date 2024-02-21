Lucintel Forecasts High Performance Glass Fiber Market to Reach $305.7 million by 2028

According to the recent study the high performance glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $305.7 million by 2028 from $219.6 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high stiffness, lightweight, low styrene emission and environment regulations which are driven in high performance applications.

Browse 127 figures / charts and 101 tables in this 179-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in high performance glass fiber market by end use (aerospace & defense, pressure vessel, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine, and others), product type (S-glass, R-glass, T-glass and others), product form (roving, chopped and yarn), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Aerospace and defense market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the high performance glass fiber market is segmented into aerospace & defense, pressure vessel, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace and defense market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for lighter aircraft to increase fuel economy by lowering operating cost.

“Within the high performance glass fiber market, the S-glass segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the S-glass segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of S-glass in aerospace and defense applications for strength, fiber toughness, tensile and compressive modulus and impact resistance.

Download sample by clicking on high performance glass fiber market

“North America will dominate the high performance glass fiber market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to manufacturing hub of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several small- to large-sized OEMs, tier players, and high-performance glass fiber manufacturers.

Major players of high performance glass fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AGY Holding, Owens Corning, 3B Fiber Glass Company, Vetrotex, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., and Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation are among the major high performance glass fiber providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056