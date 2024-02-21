Artificial Intelligence – Strategies for Smarter Procurement

In the modern landscape, governments grapple with a pressing challenge: the potential of artificial intelligence to unlock vast social, economic, and security advancements. However, without tailored procurement frameworks for AI, they risk lagging far behind. Hindered by outdated regulations and bureaucratic practices, governments find themselves unable to swiftly adopt cutting-edge technologies, impeding progress in vital areas.

The world of artificial intelligence is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge at a robust CAGR of 38.1% from 2023 to 2030. Conspicuously, North America emerges as the frontrunner, capturing the lion’s share of this burgeoning category. This expansion is propelled by the escalating demand for digitalization across industries, driving companies to embrace AI technologies for enhanced decision-making and heightened data transparency. A prime example is Fractal’s groundbreaking introduction of Asper.ai in November 2022, a comprehensive AI solution tailored for industries such as industrial, consumer products, and retail. This innovative system seamlessly integrates functions like inventory optimization, demand planning, strategic pricing, and positioning to revolutionize operational efficiency.

Moreover, augmented analytics harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to elevate human capabilities in data interaction. By automating diverse facets of data preparation, insight generation, and interpretation, augmented analytics empowers users to delve into data with unprecedented contextual understanding, paving the way for more informed decision-making processes.

Companies are continuously focusing on partnering or developing their own technology. For instance,

In June 2023, AMD debuted its AI Platform strategy with the launch of the AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerator family, which featured the first glimpse of the AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator. The accelerator was designed for large language model training and inference for generative AI workloads

In April 2023, H20.ai established a strategic alliance with GeoTechnologies, a Japan-based producer of map data and position information solutions for automotive navigation systems. The business has used H20.ai’s H2O AI Cloud to create an AI-powered platform that assesses sidewalk safety using on-board camera data

In September 2022, AiCure debuted its clinical site services program partnering with sponsors and sites throughout the research process to provide data-driven, actionable insights to reduce study risks and enhance efficiency

In August 2022, Atomwise established an exclusive, strategic research cooperation with Sanofi for AI-powered drug development. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will use Atomwise’s AtomNet platform for computational discovery and research on up to five medical targets

The increased customizability of AI algorithms in many sectors is anticipated to drive category development. The use of artificial intelligence technologies in areas such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation is a major contributor to this development. The increased demand for AI-powered solutions is linked to their positive qualities, which include easy transactions, inflation prevention, and enhanced security.

Artificial Intelligence Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The worldwide artificial intelligence category is fragmented, with many small and major businesses operating in various areas. The rivalry among players is fierce as they attempt to expand their consumer base and improve their customer experiences

The number of providers of this technology, such as developers and programmers, has grown over time, lowering the supplier’s bargaining power

The major cost component in artificial intelligence application is hardware, software, data processing & management, and labor. The total cost is also affected by the type of technology used, such as reactive machines, limited memory, theory of mind, or self-aware

Most service providers provide comprehensive services such as application design, and technology development & maintenance

