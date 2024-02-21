Optimizing Clinical Research Organization Procurement for Multi-Regional Trials 2030

Clinical research, the engine driving medical advancements, hinges on a crucial partnership: the one between sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs). However, procuring the ideal CRO amidst a complex landscape can feel like navigating a labyrinth blindfolded. Balancing cost-effectiveness with expertise, regulatory compliance, and global reach demands a multifaceted approach. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all solutions. Today, sponsors must be procurement alchemists, meticulously blending data-driven analysis, strategic negotiation, and a focus on cultural alignment to forge partnerships that unlock true research potential. By embracing innovative sourcing models, leveraging technology for streamlined collaboration, and prioritizing agility in a rapidly evolving ecosystem, sponsors can transform CRO procurement from a hurdle into a springboard for groundbreaking discoveries.

Clinical Research Organization Category – Procurement Intelligence

The clinical research organization category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, North America held a 40% share of the market. This is linked to the region’s concentration of large pharmaceutical corporations, which are also known for their extensive drug development efforts and first-rate healthcare systems. In addition, due to changes in the market and reimbursement from generic pharmaceuticals, a number of significant pharmaceutical businesses in this region are outsourcing R&D and clinical trials.

Clinical trials are complex and require many resources. Outsourcing clinical trials to CROs can help pharmaceutical and biotech companies reduce costs, streamline business operations, and increase productivity. As more pharmaceutical companies outsource their clinical studies, the demand for CROs is growing.

Companies are continuously focusing on collaborating or developing their own technology. For instance,

In January 2023, a partnership between ICON plc and Google Cloud was announced in order to expedite the creation and distribution of clinical studies. Through the cooperation, ICON will be able to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of clinical trials by utilizing Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

In 2021, Charles River Laboratories agreed to purchase Cognate BioServices Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in cell and gene therapy. This acquisition is intended to help Charles River expand its scientific capabilities in the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy sector.

Category growth is expected to be fueled by the globalization of clinical trials and the demand for specialized services. The demand for specialized services is also being driven by the increasing number of rare diseases. These diseases affect a small number of patients, making it difficult to conduct clinical trials in traditional settings. CROs that can provide specialized services for rare diseases are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market.

Clinical Research Organization Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The global clinical research organization category is fragmented, with the presence of several players in the market. To grow their market share, firms in the industry are adopting crucial strategies like research and development, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion.

The cost of hiring staff, purchasing equipment, developing software, cost of data management, site monitoring, and regulatory compliance are the major cost component in clinical research organizations.

Most of the service providers offer study design and planning, clinical monitoring, biostatistics, and others.

List of Key Suppliers

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co Ltd

Charles River Laboratories

Dalton Pharma Services

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc

Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Syneos Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

