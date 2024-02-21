Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry Poised for Exceptional 5.7% CAGR, Predicting a Substantial US$ 1.27 Billion Value by 2029 | FMI

The Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry is set to undergo substantial growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 1.27 billion by the year 2029. According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the market is currently estimated at approximately US$ 867.3 million as of 2022, showcasing a remarkable expected rise of 5.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2029.

Corneal ulcers, a severe ocular condition affecting individuals worldwide, pose a significant threat to vision health. The increasing prevalence of corneal ulcers has spurred the development of advanced treatment options, propelling the Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry towards unprecedented growth.

“Low-cost drugs being offered by generic drug manufacturers, especially in emerging countries, has substantially lowered treatment cost, and is giving tough competition to key players in the Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry.”

Key Takeaways of Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry Study

Treatment of broad-spectrum corneal ulcers using antibiotics is expected to gain traction and contribute more than 75% of revenue share during the forecast period.

Growing bacterial keratitis requiring antibiotics for treatment will contribute significantly to the revenue share of the segment.

Eye drops or eye ointments dominate the market by form type, as these are relatively cheaper and do not require another interventional and oral route for drug delivery.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies are expected to gain more than 50% of the market share during the forecast period.

North America is dominating the Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry, while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities, owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and industrialization.

Acquisition – Key Strategy Followed by Leading Manufacturers

Leading manufacturers in the Global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry are focusing on geographical expansion as well as increased product offerings through partnerships and acquisitions. To evaluate cost effective therapy for corneal ulcer treatment, manufacturers are evaluating new drugs via clinical trials For example, in Dec. 2019, Mallinckrodt plc enrolled the first patient in the company’s Phase 4, multi-center, multiple-dose, open-label study to assess the effects of Acthar Gel as a therapy option in patients with severe keratitis.

Key Market Segments Covered In Corneal Ulcer Treatment Industry Research

By Drug class:

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Antivirals

Corticosteroids

NSAID’s

By Form:

Tablet

Eye Drops/ Ointments

Vials

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injectables

By Indication:

Bacterial Keratitis

Fungal Keratitis

Viral Keratitis

