Global Seam Welding Machine Market Set to Exceed US$ 2,055.5 Million by 2032, Driven by Steady 3.8% CAGR

The global seam welding machine market is poised for substantial growth, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% forecasted from 2022 to 2032. This consistent upward trajectory is anticipated to elevate the market’s value from US$ 1,415.6 million in 2022 to an impressive US$ 2,055.5 million by 2032.

This remarkable growth is propelled by various factors, primarily driven by increasing demand across diverse end-user industries. Sectors such as construction and infrastructure, consumer durable goods, and transportation play pivotal roles in fueling the seam welding machine market to unprecedented levels. Notably, the construction and infrastructure sector are experiencing a significant uptick in the adoption of these machines, further amplifying their demand.

As long as the technique and the seam welding machine are profitable, the market for seam welding devices is expected to expand. But with this apparatus, welding is only feasible along a predetermined curve or line. Welding becomes challenging when sheets that need to be put together are thicker than 3 mm, which limits the market growth for seam welding machines.

Additionally, due to the disc-shaped electrodes’ inability to apply the necessary consistent pressure, this machine cannot weld obstruction-causing metal sheets with uneven surfaces. Respiratory issues brought on by welding coated metals and steels pose another difficulty for the market for seam welding machines.

What are the Restraining Factors in the Seam Welding Machine Market?

The following are some of the limitations or disadvantages of seam welding machines, which are likely to restrain the market growth.

Limited weld lines: Since seam welding apparatus consists of rollers, only straight line or uniformly curved line welds are possible.

Since seam welding apparatus consists of rollers, only straight line or uniformly curved line welds are possible. Thickness limitations: There are limitations when it comes to the thickness of the sheets as seam welding can become quite cumbersome when the thickness of a single sheet is more than 3mm.

These factors are projected to affect the sales of seam welding machine during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments in the Seam Welding Machine Market:

By Mode:

Intermittent Seam Welding

Continuous Seam Welding

By Product Type:

Manual Seam Welding Machine

Semi-Automatic Seam Welding Machine

Automatic Seam Welding Machine

By Wheel-Contact:

Wide wheel seam

Narrow wheel seam

Consumable wire seam welding

Mash seam welding

Foil butt seam welding

By End-Use Industry:

Industrial

Automotive Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

