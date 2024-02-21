Projections Show Pin Marking Machine Market Surpassing US$ 987 Million by 2032 with Robust 4.8% CAGR | FMI

The pin marking machine market is poised for significant growth, with a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, indicating a substantial increase to US$ 987 million by 2032 from its estimated value of US$ 618 million in 2022.

The escalating demand for pin marking machines is primarily driven by their unique capability to permanently inscribe identifying information onto various product components. This distinct functionality makes them indispensable across a wide range of industries, ensuring traceability and authenticity throughout the entire product lifecycle. Whether applied to metal or plastic parts, pin marking machines deliver rapid and high-precision dot imprints that remain visible and legible, even in challenging environmental conditions. The inherent qualities of permanence and durability embodied in these machines significantly contribute to the market’s burgeoning potential.

Global Pin Marking Machine Market: Dynamics

Pin marking machine are driven by the automotive industry owing to its robust use in embossing serial number and batch number on parts of the vehicle. Moreover, use pin marking machines over automotive parts helps during the theft of the vehicle, as the embossed writing cannot be changed or tampered and thus adds to another potential factor to the growth of global pin marking machine.

The application of pin marking machine in electronic is another driving factor to the growth of market owing to its extensive use in chips installed in laptops and mobile phone to mark the unique identification for each chip and gives brief information about the manufacturing series.

The air pressure in pneumatic pin marking machine allows deeper and smoother looks at a much faster speed which are required for airplane parts as well agriculture machinery as the metal get corrosive during its life cycle which later can be identified easily.

The machine can be used on various metals such as iron, brass, copper, as well as plastic are some factors that support the growth of the pin marking machine market. The application of pin making is also observed in logistic industries and construction equipment that gives the product permanent identity. The growth of laser marking in automotive and manufacturing industries possesses major threat to the pin marking machine market.

Global Pin Marking Machine Market: Prominent Players

Kwik Mark Inc.

Mecco Partners LLC

Gravotech Group

SIC Marking, Inc.

Telesis Technologies, Inc.

Gravotech Engineering PVT Ltd

Edward Pryor & Son Ltd

Ostling Marking Systems (SEA) Pte. Ltd.

Pannier Corporation

Nichol Industries Pty Ltd.

Key Segments:

By Pin Marking System:

Single pin marking

Dual pin marking

Multiple pin marking

By System:

Handheld system

Bench-top system

Integration system

Combo system

By Technology:

Pneumatic

Electromagnetic

By End-Use:

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil & gas

Agriculture machinery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

