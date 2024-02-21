Bakuchiol Market Set to Surge: Striking 6.4% CAGR Until 2033, with Anticipating a Reach of US$ 16.36 Million

The bakuchiol market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 8.80 million by 2023 and record a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. The bakuchiol industry is projected to grow to a value of US$ 16.36 million by 2033.

The primary reason for accelerating the bakuchiol industry is the rising demand for it as a safe, natural substitute for retinoids. The growth of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors in emerging nations has increased the demand for bakuchiol.

Demand from Consumers for Natural and Plant-based Ingredients is Rising:

Customers are favoring natural and plant-based skincare products more and more. Retinol, frequently used in skin care products but can irritate the skin, has a natural substitute called bakuchiol, made from the babchi plant’s seeds. The demand for bakuchiol has increased as consumers become more interested in natural and plant-based skincare products.

An Increase in Interest in Ethical and Sustainable Beauty:

Consumers are looking for beauty products consistent with their ideals as ethical and sustainable practices become more important. Being a plant-derived component, bakuchiol is viewed as a sustainable and environmentally beneficial substitute for artificial skincare chemicals. The increasing interest in eco-friendly and moral beauty products spurs the bakuchiol industry.

Transformation to Clean and Green Beauty:

The clean beauty movement encourages using natural and non-toxic chemicals, which have recently gained popularity. Bakuchiol is a natural substance that falls under the neat beauty umbrella and is desired by customers looking for more secure substitutes for traditional skincare products. The trend toward natural beauty has increased demand for bakuchiol.

Increase in Distribution Channels:

The market has grown as a result of the accessibility of skincare products based on bakuchiol through a variety of distribution channels. Many retail outlets, internet marketplaces, specialty beauty shops, and even some medical and aesthetic clinics provide these items. The availability of bakuchiol has improved thanks to the expansion of distribution channels, which has also raised bakuchiol demand.

Regulatory Obstacles:

The regulatory environment surrounding bakuchiol may make it difficult for the market to expand. Regulations and specifications for cosmetic substances differ between nations and regions. Ensuring compliance with these rules may be time-consuming and expensive for skincare manufacturers. Expanding the bakuchiol market could be easier with unified laws and clear guidelines specifically for bakuchiol.

Retinol and other Compounds Compete with it:

Because of its demonstrated effectiveness in treating a range of skin issues, retinol has long been regarded as a gold standard component in the skincare sector. Bakuchiol is promoted as a natural retinol substitute.

Retinol-based products are a serious rival. It is difficult for bakuchiol-based products to stand out in a competitive market because there are many alternative skincare compounds with various claims and advantages.

Regional Outlook:

During the forecast period, the bakuchiol market is anticipated to develop quickly in the Asia Pacific region. Due to increased disposable income levels and shifting consumer lifestyles, the cosmetics business in the area is predicted to grow significantly. The presence of several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is boosting market expansion in the haircare and skincare industries.

Another significant bakuchiol industry may be in North America. Customers’ increased preference for natural and organic cosmetics in the area surges the demand for goods based on bakuchiol. The growing understanding of the advantages of using plant substances in cosmetics improves the region’s sales value.

Key Takeaways:

Between 2023 and 2033, the cosmetics segment to be the leading application category in the bakuchiol market.

From 2023 through 2033, the oil-based segment dominates the form category in the bakuchiol industry.

From 2023 to 2033, the Natural bakuchiol sector commands the type category in the bakuchiol business.

Competitive Analysis:

The bakuchiol market, a natural retinol alternative made from plants, was subject to intense rivalry because of its acceptance in the cosmetics industry. A range of products, including serums and lotions, was released by both established and up-and-coming skincare companies, using aggressive marketing to draw customers. The competitive environment was spurred by the increased knowledge of bakuchiol advantages.

Recent Advancements:

US$ 345,757 in Grants from CABRI Fund Research on Rare Diseases

The Cayman Chemical Company has set aside US$ 345,000 in grants to aid in the study of uncommon diseases. The funding is intended to increase medical knowledge and potential cures for these unusual illnesses.

Sytheon Expands Synoxyl AZ’s Purpose

The uses of Synoxyl AZ, a substance made from acetyl zingerone and its analogs, have been expanded by Sytheon researchers to include the hair care industry. These substances are being researched for their potential to address various hair care issues and offer possible advantages for the health of the hair.

Major Manufacturers are:

The Nature’s Co.

Wildcraft

OMY LADY

Juve Beauty

Sederma

Anecdotal

Snow Lotus

Indena S.p.A.

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Key Segments

By Form:

Oil-based

Cream-based

Serum-based

Plant-based

By Type:

Natural

Semi-Synthetic

Completely Synthetic

By Application:

Cosmetics

Therapies

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

