Unleashing the Power of Language: NLP in Education Set to Grow at 18.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034

The global NLP in education market is likely to jump from US$ 101.5 million in 2023 to US$ 545 million by 2033. The market is anticipated to expand at an 18.3% CAGR over the coming decade.

Increasing demand for digital education, such as government initiatives to provide learning experiences, rising demand for Chabot, and improvement and rebuilding of education systems worldwide, is expected to drive the NLP in the education market during the forecast period. Moreover, the top providers continuously evolve their software and portfolios with new innovative technologies for clear and smoother consumer experiences.

The rising need for personalized learning platforms is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Students are seeking easy learning and understanding of concepts in their academics, which includes a personalized learning platform. People are continuously using new and innovative technology since it dominates machine technology. AI is expected to create lucrative opportunities for NLP in the education market during the forecast period. Furthermore, machine learning technology is able to analyze classroom discourse to determine how individuals feel about different topics in the lesson or lecture.

The growing adoption of cloud computing among enterprises is expected to create immense opportunities for NLP in the education market. NLP is able to do extensive analysis on unstructured data sets, owing to text-based data from any kind of internet content, social media discussion, and others. Furthermore, governments worldwide are continuously promoting modern technology for a better understanding of academics, which is a leading factor for market growth.

“The Natural Language Processing (NLP) in the education sector, it is evident that NLP is poised to revolutionize the learning landscape. Our findings underscore the growing adoption of NLP technologies in educational institutions, offering personalized learning experiences, enhancing language proficiency, and streamlining administrative tasks. The intersection of NLP and education presents a transformative paradigm, paving the way for innovative solutions that cater to diverse learning needs.” – opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the NLP in Education Market Report:

The global NLP in education market is estimated to register a CAGR of 18.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 96.1 million by 2033.

The market was valued at US$ 83.7 million in 2022.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering an 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

With an 18.6% CAGR through 2033, China is expected to grow significantly in the global market.

The market in Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis:

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the industry with venture capital firms and businesses. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach. NLP software manufacturers are also receiving approvals from several governments to enhance their software for educational purposes.+

Leading Key Companies in the NLP in Education Market:

Microsoft

Gecko

Ivy.ai

AWS

Width.ai

IBM

Baidu

Google

SAS Institute

Inbenta

Welocalize

Yellow.ai

NICE

ABBYY

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, NICE introduced Elevate. It’s a new AlaaS solution that brings the power of Enlighten AI to develop CX AI.

In February 2023, Microsoft, a software provider company, launched its automated ML support NLP for ML professionals and data scientists, allowing data scientists to bring text data and build custom models for various tasks.

NLP in Education Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

Solution Text-based NLP Solution Video-based NLP Solution Image-based NLP Solution Audio-based NLP Solution

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Model Type:

Rule-based NLP

Statistical NLP

Hybrid NLP

By Application:

Sentiment Analysis & Data Extraction

Risk & Threat Detection

Content Management & Automatic Summarization

Intelligent Tutoring & Language Learning

Corporate Training

Others

By End User:

Academic User

EdTech Provider

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

