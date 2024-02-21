FMI anticipates substantial growth for the Global Anti-Hangover Supplements Market, with projections aiming for US$ 6.8 billion by 2033

As per Future Market Insights’ industry analysis, the valuation for the global anti-hangover supplements market demand is around US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 6.8 billion by 2033.

The increased consumption of alcoholic beverages globally is one of the primary aspects boosting demand for anti-hangover supplements. In countries such as the United States, China, and Germany, alcohol consumption is becoming a serious medical condition. The growth can be linked to the increasing popularity of wine and beer among young consumers because of changes in lifestyle and the introduction of innovative ingredients.

Request a Sample copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18262

Rising obesity and other lifestyle-related disorders are growing awareness of anti-hangover supplements and solutions. People have employed herbal cures for hangovers for ages. Antioxidants, including vitamins, isoflavonoids, and polyphenolic compounds, which can scavenge free radicals are abundant in medicinal plants, fruits, and vegetables. Previous research on rodents suggested that oxidative stress is a significant factor in the development of hangover symptoms and showed that several antioxidants can reduce the harmful effects of alcohol consumption.

In both animal and human trials, several natural plants and products have favorable effects on alcohol metabolism. They could improve the liver’s production of ADH and ALDH and lower the blood’s alcohol content.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Solutions are the leading segment based on product and held around 2% of the global market value share in 2022 due to the growing customer preference for herbal and plant-based products.

of the global market value share in 2022 due to the growing customer preference for herbal and plant-based products. The offline segment is set to lead in distribution channels, with a projected market value share of around 1% by 2022.

by 2022. Hangover cure goods are mainly distributed through offline distribution channels such as pharmacies, health and wellness centers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores.

East Asia is considered the most lucrative region, with a value share of 3% in 2022, increasing public knowledge of the advantages of alcohol detox products.

in 2022, increasing public knowledge of the advantages of alcohol detox products. Europe is considered the most lucrative region, with a value share of 21.4% in the year 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of alcoholism.

“Increasing prevalence of alcohol consumption and its associated side effects is set to propel the sales of anti-hangover supplements market across the globe. Therefore, key companies are concentrating on acquisitions and developing novel products with improved efficacy for better health outcomes.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get Exclusive Purchase Now to Access Competitive Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18262

Market Competition:

The anti-hangover supplements market is fragmented, and a variety of regional, up-and-coming, and established businesses are operating within it. A unique anti-hangover supplement with improved efficacy has been formulated, and key stakeholders have started promotional activities to introduce it.

In September 2022, H-PROOF received a patent for its revolutionary nutraceutical, The Anytime You Drink Vitamin. The edible tablets aid in promoting liver health, alcohol metabolism, and replenishing essential nutrients, allowing the beginning of the day to feel better than usual after ingesting alcohol.

In September 2020, Unilever agreed to buy Liquid I.V., a health-science nutrition and Wellness Company based in the United States, with a product line that includes Hydration, Energy, and Sleep; Liquid I.V. offers a 360-degree approach to wellness. In addition, Liquid I.V. is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott

Bayer AG

More Labs

Flyby Ventures LLC

Cheers Health Inc.

Himalaya Wellness

Rally Labs LLC

Drinkwel, LLC

Liquid I.V., Inc.

DOTSHOT

Toniiq

NoDaysWasted

Purple TreeLabs

LES Labs

EZ Lifestyle (Over EZ)

DrinkAde

Kaplan Laboratory LLC (H-PROOF)

Bytox

Cheal Hangover Patch

Party Patch

Rebound Hangover Fix

Discover The Power Of Methodology-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18262

Key Market Segments Covered in the Anti-hangover Supplement Industry:

By Product:

Solutions

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Patches

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube