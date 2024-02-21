Embedded Banking Market: A Surge Toward a Staggering US$ 106.8 Billion by 2032

The embedded banking market would develop at a considerable CAGR of roughly 22.1% between 2022 and 2032, according to the Future Market Insights (FMI) embedded banking industry report. The market will be valued at US$ 14.5 Billion by 2022 and US$ 106.8 Billion by 2032 according to the analysis.

Embedded finance has already begun to expedite financial operations in both consumer and business transactions by lowering the barriers to entry for various products and services, according to Future Market Insights.

The introduction of financial services or instruments, normally obtained through a bank, within the products or services of a non-financial company is referred to as embedded finance.

People used to have to physically go to a bank to get a loan, or a business buyer would have to spend hours filling out paperwork to get trade credit. These services are now commonly available at retail locations.

The Embedded Banking Market refers to the integration of financial services directly into non-financial platforms such as ecommerce websites, marketplaces, or mobile apps. This model allows businesses to offer banking services seamlessly to their customers, enhancing user experience and creating new revenue streams. It involves partnerships between traditional banks or fintech companies and other industries to provide services like payments, lending, or savings within their platforms. This trend is driven by increasing digitalization, demand for convenient financial services, and the desire for personalized user experiences.

Another compelling reason to invest in embedded banking is the potential for additional income. By adding embedded services to existing services, technology companies can help users increase revenue by more than 5X when compared to registering independent software.

More revenue is generated by exchanges, loans, and other FinTech features. As a result, an increasing number of FinTech companies are forming because they see significant growth opportunities in the future. Various FinTech companies use brand strength, distribution potential, and existing close customer relationships to generate new revenue streams.

Key Takeaways from the Embedded Banking Market Report:

By solution, the embedded banking platform API segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 0% through 2032.

Based on organizations, sales in the large organizations segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1% over the forecast period.

Demand in the U.S. is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 9% through 2032.

Embedded banking market in China is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8% in the forecast period. The country is anticipated to record an absolute opportunity of ~US$ 11.5 Billion over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

Bankable

Banxware

Bond

Cross River

Finix

Flywire

Marqeta

MX

OpenPayd

Plaid

Q2

Railsbank

Synapse

Tink

UNIPaaS Payments Technologies

Embedded Banking Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Embedded Banking Platform API

Services Payment Processing Lending Contactless Payment Card Issuing Bank Transfer Others



By Organization Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Organizations

Large Organizations

By End-user:

Banks

FinTech Corporations

Investment Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

More Valuable Insights on Embedded Banking Market:

Future Market Insight’s report on the embedded banking industry research is segmented into four major sections — solution (embedded banking platform API and services (payment processing, lending, contactless payment, card issuing, bank transfer, and others)), organization size (small and mid-sized organizations, and large organizations), end-user (banks, FinTech corporations, investment firms, and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the embedded banking demand outlook.

