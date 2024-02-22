Wound Dressing Industry to Witness Promising Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Wound Dressing Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 61.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is anticipated to increase the incidence rate of chronic and acute wounds across the globe. Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, unhealthy & sedentary lifestyles, and tobacco & alcohol consumption are contributing to the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Furthermore, technological advancements are projected to have a significant impact on wound dressing industry in the coming years. The quality of life of patients suffering from chronic wounds improves as technology advances and becomes more affordable. For instance, in December 2022, MediWound Ltd. obtained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its NexoBrid. This product is intended for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Wound dressings have progressed from simple bandages that cover the wound to advanced ones that release pharmaceutically active chemicals to speed up healing and reduce pain and inflammation. Thus , we have included all the markets related to wound dressing industry which include abdominal pads, medical adhesive tapes, film dressing, hydrogel dressing, collagen dressing, super absorbent dressing, alginate dressing, foam dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, silver wound dressing, wound dressing, advanced wound dressing, surgical dressing, medical gauze and tapes, medical tapes and bandages, moist wound dressing, and traditional wound management. Wound care is critical for accelerating healing and reducing the risk of infection. A wound might be acute or chronic, and depending on the wound situation, each of the products listed above has its own set of advantages.

Abdominal Pads Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the sterile segment accounted for the largest market share of 62.1% in 2022 as it is a highly absorbent material to absorb excess fluid

The chronic wound segment dominated the abdominal pads market with a revenue share of 32.6% in 2022 owing to the prolonged healing time required. The surgical wounds segment is expected to witness the fastest expansion with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period due to the increased number of surgical procedures globally

Based on the end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the abdominal pads market with a revenue share of 36.8% in 2022 and is likely to expand at the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 44.3% in 2022. This is owing to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of major companies in the region

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the acrylic segment dominated the medical adhesive tapes industry with a market share of 42.2% in 2023; however, the silicone segment is projected to grow lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

Based on adhesion, the double-coated medical adhesive tapes segment dominated the market; this can be accredited to the usability and availability of the double-coated tapes

Based on application, the surgery segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2023

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.0% in 2023 and is also expected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increase in surgical cases in the region

Film Dressing Market Report Highlights

The chronic wounds segment dominated the application segment in 2021 with a market share of 59.93% due to the growing number of chronic wounds, and elderly population

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment with a market share of 45.28% in 2021, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

North America dominated the regional segment with a market share of 45.43% in 2021, due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and large market players

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment, due to the presence of a large patient population

Hydrogel Dressing Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the amorphous segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to extensive use of amorphous hydrogel over impregnated and sheet dressings to treat ulcers and burn wounds

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment dominated the market in 2023 due to growing number of chronic wounds and elderly population

In terms of end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to witness a fastest CAGR over the forecast period

North America dominated the regional segment with a market share of 45.46% in 2023, due to availability of favorable reimbursement policies and large market players

Wound Dressing Industry Segmentation

Abdominal Pads Market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sterile

Non-sterile

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Surgical wounds

Chronic wounds

Burns

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Home healthcare

Others

