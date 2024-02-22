Enhanced Security Features Drive the Growth of the Advanced Payment Cards Industry

Advanced Payment Cards Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The global market size for advanced payment cards was estimated at USD 20.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030. The market continues to evolve as technological advancements, changing market dynamics, and the need for contactless payment shape its landscape. The advanced payment card industry is segmented into various types and end-uses. The type of segment includes card type and product type, further card type is divided into debit card, credit card, plastic, and metal. The end-use segment includes retail, transportation, healthcare, government, hospitality, consumer use, business use, and others.

Access the Global Advanced Payment Cards Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

The key elements driving the growth of the advanced payment cards industry is the increasing need for better transparency and high security in digital payment systems. Furthermore, a set of controls to enhance security while processing payments through advanced payment cards are also expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of digital payment methods by several businesses and individuals worldwide bodes well for market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements in the areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), and the growing internet penetration are anticipated to propel the growth of the advanced cards market over the forecast period. Thales Group, Visa Inc, Mastercard, and IDEMIA are some of the key players spearheading the growth of these applications.

Virtual Cards Market Report Highlights

The credit card segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce businesses worldwide is expected to drive the demand for virtual credit card among consumers, thereby contributing to the segment’s growth.

The B2C remote payment virtual cards segment is expected to witness significant growth during the projected period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing real-time digital disbursements in mobile platforms worldwide.

The business use segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Businesses across the globe are adopting virtual card payments to streamline their payment processes and meet their evolving customer needs, which is one of the vital factors that propelled the segmental growth in 2022.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the projected period. The increasing internet penetration across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving regional market growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Advanced Payment Cards Industry Data Book – Virtual Cards, Dual Interface Payment Card and Biometric Payment Cards Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Dual Interface Payment Card Market Report Highlights

The metal segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The innovative technological advancements such as fingerprint sensor embedded into cards for biometric payment processing is expected to drive the growth

The retail segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing usage of credit cards for online payments. For instance, according to the data released by RBI in march 2022, credit card payments made for e-commerce purchases were 76% more compared to in-store swipes

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness of contactless payments across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving the regional growth

Biometric Payment Cards Market Report Highlights

The credit cards segment is the emerging segment and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Credit cards are widely used by individuals across the globe for making payments and availing easy EMIs

The retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption of contactless payments as well as the credit and debit card acceptance by the retailers is propelling the growth of the segment

The Europe segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Europe is home to key market players that are increasingly entering into partnerships to offer biometric payment cards

Go through the table of content of Advanced Payment Cards Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Advanced Payment Cards Industry Segmentation

Advanced Payment Cards Industry, By Type

Virtual Cards Market Card Type Debit Cards Credit Cards Product Type B2B Virtual Cards B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards C2B POS Virtual Cards Dual Interface Payment Card Market Card Type Plastic Metal Biometric Payment Cards Market Card Type Debit Cards Credit Cards



Advanced Payment Cards Industry, By End-use

Virtual Cards Market Application Consumer Use Business Use Dual Interface Payment Card Market End-use Retail Transportation Healthcare Hospitality Others Biometric Payment Cards Market End-use Retail Transportation Healthcare Hospitality Government Others



Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter