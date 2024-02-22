Fine-Tuning Fluid Dynamics: Unveiling the Impact of Pressure Regulating Valves in North America

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —The North America Pressure Regulating Valves Market report, authored by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—unveils profound insights and meticulous analysis of the North America Pressure Regulating Valves market. Encompassing the research’s ambit and essence, the report scrutinizes the driving determinants, market expanse, and predictive statistics for North American Pressure Regulating Valves. It offers exhaustive breakdowns of revenue and shipment segments, with an extensive 10-year forecast till 2032. Furthermore, the document evaluates pivotal industry players, their market apportionments, the competitive terrain, and regional insights.

The North American Pressure Regulating Valves Market is anticipated to reach US$ 782.9 Million in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032, according to the Future Market Insights report.

Some of the main variables that have seen growth over the study’s historical years include the expanding requirement for residential construction and the region’s burgeoning population.

The consumer’s perspective on the devices is evolving due to an increasing awareness of the maintenance of piping systems and water conservation activities. The PRV should not only be able to regulate the flow but also incur lower maintenance costs on behalf of the consumers. Looking at such trends the vendors are emphasizing laying investments in research and development initiatives and, hence, coming up with technologies and advanced products that can scale up to the consumer’s expectations.

Simultaneously, innovating products is the need of the time and, likewise, to maintain & increase market share, vendors have to keep searching for ways of updating the existing technology, which will make the market more stable in terms of growth.

Key Takeaways of Pressure Regulating Valves Market Study

The value of the direct operating Pressure Regulating Valves is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 5.0% to reach around US$ 772.5 Million by the end of 2032.

In terms of End Use, Apartments and condominiums are anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 295.4 Million.

In the North America Pressure Regulating Valves market, Up to 2” inlet pressure type is projected to account for more than 50% share by the end of the forecast period owing to its high range of valuations.

By Country, the U.S. is anticipated to account for more than 80% of market share by the end of 2032 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

“The growing residential construction sector and strict energy-efficiency regulations in the North American region owing to the increasing population is expected to accelerate the market growth of Pressure Regulating Valves,” says Future Market insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated, with top players accounting for market share ranging from 55% to 65% of market revenue in 2021. Prominent players in the market aim to be recognized as a leader in operational excellence to offer innovative products to end users with applied product standards in order to gain a prominent share in the market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Danfoss A/S

Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Zurn Water Solutions

Apollo Valves

Watts Water Technologies Company

More Insights into the Pressure Regulating Valves Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the North America Pressure Regulating Valves market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on valve type, inlet pressure, diameter, end-use, and by country.

Key Segments Covered in Pressure Regulating Valves Industry Analysis

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Valve Type:

Direct Acting

Pilot Operated

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Inlet Pressure:

Up to 10 bar

10 to 15 bar

15 to 20 bar

Above 20 bar

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Diameter:

3/8″

1/2″

3/4″

1″

1 ¼”

Up to 2″

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by End Use:

Apartments & Condominiums

Townhouses

Villas

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Country:

The U.S. North East U.S. South U.S. Midwest U.S. West U.S.

Canada

