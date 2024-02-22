Distribution Component Market Poised to Surpass US$ 60 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights,Inc.

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —The Distribution Components Market report, published by Future Market Insights, an organization with ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm, provides insights and analysis into the Distribution Components market. It outlines the scope and content of the research, covering driving factors, market size, and forecast data for Distribution Components. The report includes detailed segmentations in revenue and shipment, along with 10-year forecasts extending to 2032. Additionally, it discusses key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional insights

The global Distribution components market is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 39,236.6 Million in 2022. As per a new report by Future Market Insights, the market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. It is likely to be valued at US$ 60,525.1 Million by the end of 2032.

The market for distribution components witnessed moderate growth during the past few years, primarily due to the rising number of residential & infrastructure development projects across the globe. The power generation sector has experienced high investments from governments of various countries around the world to support the development of renewable energy sources. The ever-increasing population and rapid urbanization have also resulted in a moderate surge in terms of new residential construction. It is projected to lead to high demand for residential and commercial construction, which would have a positive impact on the demand for distribution components.

Besides, demand for distribution components has significantly increased as a result of the rapid expansion of the industrial sector throughout the world, as well as rising public awareness regarding the need to save electricity by integrating distribution components into electrical systems. It is also anticipated that the implementation of energy-efficiency norms and regulations for the building of public lighting & power systems will surge the need for distribution components.

Key Takeaways from the Distribution Components Market Study:

Over the course of the forecast period, the controls stations and covers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach around US$ 9,454.3 Million by 2032.

and reach around by 2032. By country, the U.S. is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to account for more than 20% of the market share by 2032.

of the market share by 2032. China is expected to develop at a 6.2% CAGR in the distribution components market during the evaluation period.

CAGR in the distribution components market during the evaluation period. From 2022 to 2032, the India distribution components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% .

. Based on product type, the distribution segment is likely to showcase a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 3.6% in the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032.

“Power consumption at various production facilities is anticipated to increase as the production capacity surges. Manufacturers nowadays are concentrating on reducing their operational costs through efficient power supply with the use of distribution components for efficient and cost-effective production,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Distribution Components Market

The distribution components market is highly fragmented, with top players accounting for less than one-third of the global market revenue in 2021. The unorganized sector includes both European and Chinese brands, which are selling their products through local dealers and distributors. European brands mainly depend on their high durability, whereas Chinese brands’ USP remains their significantly lower pricing.

Eaton Corporation Johnson Electric Holding Ltd Schneider Electric ABB Ltd General Electric Legrand Hitachi Ltd Panasonic Corporation Leviton Mitsubishi Electric Sumitomo Electric Industries Emerson Electric Co Fuji Electric Toshiba Corporation

Key Segments Covered In Distribution Components Market Analysis

By Product Type:

Wiring Devices

Fire Rated Poke Through

Floor Boxes

Cable Glands

Controls Stations and Covers

Distribution

Enclosures

Brake Modules

Mobile Electrification

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East & Africa

