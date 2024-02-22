Bentonite Cat Litter Market is Anticipated to Reach at a US$ 5.57 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The market for bentonite cat litter is anticipated to grow rapidly at a 5.8% CAGR over the course of the forecast period, with a projected value of US$ 5.57 billion by 2033. By 2023, the market for bentonite cat litter is predicted to exceed US$ 3.17 billion globally.

Due to the greater adoption rate for cats in this region, Europe holds the leading share of the bentonite cat litter sector.

The European Pet Food Industry Organization estimates that at least 90 million households in Europe had at least one pet in 2021, with cats being the most common breed. There are 113 million cats in Europe, and their population has remained steady.

The adoption of cats as pets is on the rise, there is a rising need for natural and environmentally friendly cat litter products. Moreover, people are becoming more aware of the health advantages of using bentonite cat litter. All these factors have contributed to the growth of the bentonite cat litter demand in the United Kingdom.

Empower Your Growth – Request Your Sample Report for a Strategic Edge! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16960

The population worldwide is showing inclination toward humanization of pets; which implies providing them better care and hygiene. The other element is the owners’ growing spending on the pets. These sales are an outcome of bentonite cat litter’s biodegradable, natural nature.

The millennials are also into showcasing their pets on social media; especially Instagram. This factor is expected to keep the cash registers ringing on the part of bentonite cat litter market in the forecast period.

At the same time, the fact that cramped spaces are dissuading people from owning pets can’t be ignored. Moreover, governments all across the UK, US, Singapore are coming up with restrictions regarding sales of household pets such as dogs, rabbits, and cats. For instance – the State of New York, in December 2022, has approved legislation, thereby rendering sales of dogs, rabbits, and cats illegal.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Bentonite Cat Litter Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With trend of pets’ humanization catching up, the global bentonite cat litter market is expected to grow on a good note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16960

Key Takeaways from Bentonite Cat Litter Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US being subject to an ever-increasing adoption of cats as pets. This is evident from the fact that the American Veterinary Medical Association has gone on record to state that they prefer cats over the other animals as pets. Canada is also not behind. ‘Canada Litter’ does assert that the product has exceptional clumping along with higher absorption rate.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with close to 90 Million households all across the Europe owning a pet in the year 2021 (as stated by the European Pet Food Industry), with majority of them being cats. As of now, there are 113 Million cats all over the Europe.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the bentonite cat litter market with rising awareness about the importance of cat litter.

Competitive Analysis

Pettex, in March 2022, came up with a new-fangled Naturecat tofu cat litter, claiming that it is made taking cats’ paws into consideration. Environmentally-friendliness is another addition.

The UK, in July 2022, witnessed Ozzy & Dart tabling environmentally-friendly cat litter.

India’s southern part, in January 2022, saw bentonite cat litter being traduced under ‘FiloMilo’ brand. The company intends using stones from Coimbatore for catering to growing demand for products.

The Clorox Company, in October 2022, unveiled its cat litter manufacturing plant at Martinsburg (West Virginia). The company states that this facility would be manufacturing Fresh Step and Scoop Away cat litter and is expected to procure US$ 190 Million to local economy with 100 novel full-time jobs.

Imerys, in June 2021, did announce expansion in the Asia-Pacific by having a new plant launched in India.

Minerals Technologies Inc., in July 2021, did announce definitive agreement for acquiring Normerica, Inc. with the objective of expanding the product portfolio.

Klybeck Lifesciences AG, in December 2020, did launch Flexia Cat Litter in Philippines for catering to the rising demand for bentonite cat litter going forward.

Elsey’s, in August 2021, came up with Paw Sensitive – a litter designed for cats with sensitive paws and senior cats. It does offer superlative clumping capacity and also proves to be a ground for an ideal size of granules providing comfortable texture to the tender paws of the cat.

Key Segments

Bentonite Cat Litter By Type:

Calcium Bentonite

Sodium Bentonite

Blend

Bentonite Cat Litter By Composition:

Clay Mix

Clay & Silica

Bentonite Cat Litter by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Bentonite Cat Litter by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube