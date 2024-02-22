Thermoforming Machines Market Opportunities, Growth Factors, Demand and Forecast

These machines use heat and vacuum to form a 3D shape of the packaging material. Modern thermoforming machines process plastics through software programs, control systems, heating elements, mold sections, and cooling & loading systems.

Thermoforming Machines Market size is likely to reach US$ 1,463.9 Mn by 2033 and expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033. Automated thermoforming machines are capable of packing products into rigid or flexible packaging. They are extensively used for performing the molding and sealing process of containers.

Anticipated for the worldwide market is a notable upsurge in demand for thermoformed packaging solutions. This heightened demand is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for efficiently packaged products in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. With these factors in play, the market is expected to witness remarkable growth, estimated to reach 1.5 times its present value during the forecast period.

Trends

The growing adoption of thermoformed plastics as a substitute for metal through the heavy gauge process is poised to significantly impact diverse industries in the coming decade. This trend is expected to extend its reach across various sectors, including medical devices, transportation, kiosks, aerospace, and industrial equipment. Additionally, the global surge in demand for packaged beverages such as fruit juice, carbonated drinks, milk, and mineral water is anticipated to be a driving force in propelling market growth.

Thermoforming machines find extensive application in the cosmetics industry, particularly for packaging personal care and cosmetics items in the form of tubes or sachets. Given the delicate nature of cosmetic products, thermoformed packaging serves as a protective solution, ensuring extended shelf life and enhancing the overall visual appeal of these items.

Key Players:

UltraSource LLC

Rollstock Inc.

Climatic USA

Shandong Xiaokang Machinery Co. Ltd

Hualian Machinery

Lumar Idéal II Inc.

FL TÈCNICS ÍNDEX, S.L.

Utien Pack Co Ltd.

SIA SCANDIVAC

Mespack

MAAC Machinery Co. Inc.

Zhucheng Yide Machinery Co. Ltd.

GN Thermoforming Equipment

WM Thermoforming Machines SA

SencorpWhite Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Thermoforming Machines Market are focusing on expanding their production capacities and resources through mergers and acquisitions to meet the growing demand for advanced machines. Also, they aim to expand their capabilities by establishing or broadening their manufacturing facilities.

Some of the latest industry developments are:

In December 2021, Paxiom Group announced opening a 50,000 sq. foot facility in Las Vegas as part of the company’s expansion plans.

In March 2021, GN Thermoforming announced that Brown Machine Group (BMG) acquired 100% of its shares. BMG’s thermoformed products would provide better access to global customers in the food packaging industry.

Segmentation:

By Operating Type:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Chemicals, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

