Tracing Paper Market Demand: Industry Trend, Growth Factors and Opportunities

Tracing paper is a thin, translucent paper used primarily in the fields of art, design, and drafting for tracing and transferring images, sketches, and designs onto other surfaces.

The anticipated growth of the global tracing paper market is notable, with a projected valuation of US$ 470.73 million by 2023 and an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 597.91 million by the conclusion of 2033, with the top three countries expected to collectively hold 30 to 40% of the global market share by 2023.

Demand for tracing paper is also catalyzed by the booming architecture and construction sector, wherein tracing solutions are required for interior designs. Another aspect fueling the market growth is the growing curiosity of children and millennials in arts and crafts.

Key Market Players

Koehler Paper Group

Domtar Corporation

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH

Asia Pulp & Paper Ltd.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Papéis Especiais LTDA

Papeles y Conversiones de México

Reflex GmbH & Co. KG

Nekoosa Coated Products LLC

Thermal Solutions International Inc.

FILA-ARCHES sas

Arjowiggins

Jiangxi Five Star Paper Co. Ltd

Peters Papers

Yulu Paper Industry Co. Ltd

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of tracing paper are focusing on expanding their production capacities and resources to cater to the growing demand worldwide. Also, they are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their presence, expand their product portfolios, and boost resources.

Some Recent Industry Developments are:

In July 2021, Domtar Corporation announced the restarting of its paper machine at Ashdown, Arkansas, to cater to the growing demand. This is expected to help the company to expand its production capacity.

In April 2021, Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced the acquisition of two specialty paper businesses. The company acquired Rollsource from Veritiv Corporation and the security papers & carbonless rolls business from Appvion Operations Inc. This is expected to help the company to strengthen its product portfolio.

Tracing Paper Market Outlook by Category

By Thickness:

Up to 60 GSM

61 to 80 GSM

81 to 100 GSM

Above 100 GSM

By Material:

Cellulose Fiber

Cotton Fiber

Recycled Fiber

By Application:

Printing

Drawing

Photographic & Cinema Lighting

Embossing

Lamination

Others (Greeting Cards, Envelopes, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania

