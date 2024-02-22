The Green Revolution: Glass Bottles Market Accelerating at 5.7% CAGR by 2033

As a fully recyclable material, glass is garnering increasing market attention as an efficient and eco-friendly packaging option, expected to fuel demand for glass packaging throughout the forecast period. Glass recycling not only conserves raw materials but also reduces carbon emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Projected to grow steadily, the glass bottles market is anticipated to rise from US$ 40.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 70.2 billion by 2033, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. This positive outlook underscores the enduring demand for glass packaging solutions across various industries. As consumers and businesses prioritize sustainability and premium packaging, the glass bottles market is positioned to play a pivotal role in meeting these evolving needs. The forecasted CAGR reflects the market’s resilience and its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and industry dynamics.

Production of glass bottles is witnessing technological advancements for offering sustainability and enhanced customization. This factor is majorly driving the glass bottles market. This applies to pharmaceutical, food & beverages, perfume & fragrance vertical, and likewise. Another advantage is that glass could be easily recycled. Also, it stays chemically inert.

Besides, the fact that the trend to look through transparency with respect to food packaging persists. The consumers prefer seeing the product through packaging before buying. This is another factor driving the glass bottles market.

At the same time, the fact that glass is a brittle material can’t be ignored. As such, it needs to be handled with utmost care. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Glass Bottles Market’.

Key Takeaways from the Glass Bottles Market

The US is the dominating market which contributes around 30% of the revenue generated by the sales of glass bottles in the international market. By the end of this forecast period, the net worth of this regional market is poised to reach 12.5 Bn.

China is second in the top order for the regional glass bottles market. As per the report, it contributes to nearly 10% of the global market and is projected to reach up to US$ 4.7 Bn by 2033.

In Europe, the UK glass bottles market is the leading region and is predicted to reach a valuation of US4 2.6 Billion by the end of this forecast period.

Among the different grades of glass bottle types, Type I is the highest-selling segment. On the other hand, the Type III glass bottles segment is gaining traction rapidly and is poised to grow at a rate of 5.4% over the next ten years.

As per the industry survey report, the tubing manufacturing process is the major segment for the production of glass bottles. It is also predicted to remain at the top position by registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast years.

“With consumption of beer increasing worldwide, the global glass bottles market is slated to grow on an astonishing note in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Vitro, in October 2021, did announce investment close to US$ 70 Mn to construct a new-fangled ‘Container’ furnace at Vitro plant based out of Toluca (State of Mexico). The furnace would be providing extra capacity for supporting customers and their requirements regarding glass containers.

Verescence, in November 2021, did announce launching Verre Infini 20 (Infinite Glass) that does combine 20% PCR and glass tint for addressing upscale businesses’ visual needs. Spain and France are already making the composition. The US began this year and South Korea next year.

Saverglass, in November 2021, did open a multi-service warehouse spanning 430,000 square feet in Fairfield (California) with the objective of providing alcohol and wine companies quick access to a wide range of the glass bottle services.

Stoezle Oberglass, in February 2022, completed rebuilding and expanding its flint furnace. It’s an investment worth EUR 22 Mn aimed at making manufacturing site all the more sustainable and efficient with respect to carbon dioxide emissions and energy emissions. It claims to reach close to 270 tons of melted glass on the daily basis. 13% of energy could be saved per ton of glass.

Owens-Illinois, in October 2021, did announce spending US$ 178.8 Mn on its two novel facilities based out of Brazil.

ALPLA Group, in August 2021, did announce acquiring Wolf Plastics Group for expanding the product portfolio and expand the presence in Southeastern and Central Europe.

Key Players:

Owen Illinois, Inc.

Ardagh Group, SA

Vitro, S. A. B. de C. V.

Vidrala, S.A

BA Glass B.V.

AGI Glasspack Limited.

Frigoglass Jebel Ali FZCO

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.

Toyo Glass Co., Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Vetropack Holding AG

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Carib Glassworks Limited (CGL)

Piramal Glass Private Limited

Glass Bottles Market by Category

By Grade:

Type I

Type II

Type III

By Manufacturing Process:

Blown

Tubing

By Capacity:

Up to 50 ml

51 – 200 ml

201 – 500 ml

501 – 1000 ml

1001 ml & Above

By End User: