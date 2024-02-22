Driving Forces: Pump and Dispenser Market’s 4.9% CAGR Momentum

In 2023, the global sales of pumps and dispensers are estimated to reach a value of US$ 9,173.1 million. Projections indicate that demand for pumps and dispensers will experience steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% expected over the forecast period. By the year 2033, the market size for pumps and dispensers is forecasted to expand significantly, reaching US$ 14,732.1 million. This upward trajectory underscores the increasing adoption of pumps and dispensers across various industries, highlighting their crucial role in facilitating efficient liquid handling and dispensing processes on a global scale.

According to recent analysis, plastic is anticipated to maintain its dominance as the primary material for manufacturing pumps and dispensers, attributed to its affordability, recyclability, and lightweight properties. It is projected that by the conclusion of 2033, the plastic segment will command a significant value share of 82.4%.

Key Takeaways from the Pump and Dispenser Industry Report:

The pump and dispenser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030. East Asia is predicted to dominate the market due to increasing demand for food packaging, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Rising government initiatives to improve manufacturing are also expected to contribute to market growth. The increasing sale of products on e-commerce websites has created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Demand from the cosmetics and personal care segment will continue to rise throughout the forecast period. Fluctuating raw material prices of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) are expected to limit market growth

Competitive Landscape

The global pump & dispenser market has key manufacturers focusing on providing customized solutions. The leading manufacturers operating in the global pump & dispenser market are focusing on maximizing production volume, expanding their reach globally, and providing sustainable pump & dispenser solutions.

Aptar, in March 2020, came up with the very first certified recycled plastic beauty packaging approved by ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification).

Aptar, in the year 2019, entered into partnership with MONAT for producing an exclusive dispensing of Studio One Strong Flexi-Hold Hairspray. It was also the recipient of 2019 ADF Innovation Award.

Key Players:

Aptar Group, Inc.

Rieke Corporation

C.L. Smith Company

DARIN CO., Ltd.

Richmond Containers CTP Ltd.

TAPLAST S.r.l.

Frapak Packaging B.V.

RAEPAK Ltd.

PKP Plastic Products Inc.

UNICOM International Ltd.

Weltrade Pty Ltd.

TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sun-Rain Industrial Co., Ltd.

ScopeNEXT Ltd.

Current Trends in the Pump & Dispenser Market

The Pump & Dispenser Market is subject to continuous advancements and innovations. To stay ahead in this dynamic industry, companies are embracing the following trends:

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient pump and dispenser technologies. Manufacturers are developing eco-friendly solutions that reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact.

Digitalization and IoT Integration

The integration of digital technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized the Pump & Dispenser Market. Smart pumps and dispensers with IoT connectivity enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Focus on Customization

Customers’ demands for tailored pump and dispenser solutions have led to a rise in customized offerings. Companies are increasingly providing pumps and dispensers designed to meet specific requirements, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Pumping Systems Integration

Pump and dispenser manufacturers are focusing on providing integrated pumping systems that offer seamless compatibility and enhanced performance across various applications.

Market Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pump & dispenser Industry along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry. The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered In Pump & Dispenser Industry Research

By Product Type:

Trigger Pumps

Lotion & Cream Pumps

Mist Spray Pump

Bottle Top

Crimp Dispenser

Burette

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE) High – Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low – Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Metal

Glass

By Application:

Body Lotions

Hand Care Lotions

Reagents

Perfumes & Deodorants

Liquid Soap

Shampoos & Conditioners

Others

By End-use: