Spark Plug Market Anticipated to Witness Positive Growth Trajectory, Reaching US$ 6.1 Billion by 2033

According to a newly updated study by Future Market Insights, the spark plug market is expected to grow favorably, with an estimated US$ 4.0 billion in global sales in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, the market’s value is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2%. By 2033, it is expected that the spark plug market would have grown to US$ 6.1 billion.

Growing automotive vehicle production and demand, as well as stringent government regulations governing emissions and fuel efficiency, are some of the major driving forces behind the expansion of the global spark plug market. Additionally, it is projected that an increase in the availability of jet skis, gasoline-powered generators, and recreational boats will hasten market expansion.

Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2803

Trends in the Spark Plug Market

Drivers:

The Automotive Industry is Expanding

One of the key factors fueling the growth of the spark plug market is the expansion of the automotive industry globally. Spark plugs are widely used in electrical, marine, and aerospace industries, which benefits the market.

Increased Production of Vehicles

Consumer demand for reliable, high-performance cars is rising, which is causing the market to expand more quickly. Production of automobiles increases as demand for spark plug along with these improved vehicles rises.

Utilization in Petrol-Powered Passenger Cars

The widespread usage of spark plugs in gasoline-powered passenger cars, leisure boats, jet skis, and generators powered by gasoline and natural gas also has an impact on the market. Cold spark plugs made of platinum and iridium are used in high-performance engines to produce very little carbon emissions, which helps the market grow.

Additionally, the market for spark plugs benefits from the growth of the automobile industry, an increase in investments, and rising disposable income.

Opportunities

The market players would benefit from profitable prospects during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 due to the rise in demand for commercial vehicles and high-performance cars. Additionally, increased international demand to cut carbon emissions has accelerated the market expansion for spark plugs.

Constraints Faced by Manufacturers

There are certain obstacles, such as the growing use of electric vehicles and workplace machinery. Spark Plugs for internal combustion engines are becoming obsolete due to the desire for electric vehicles. The growing tendency of engine downsizing to minimise vehicle weight is another limitation.

Regional Outlook

Due to the surge in the development of the automotive infrastructure in the industrial sector in developing nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific region currently dominates the market.

Major automakers have operations in China as well and are still making investments in the Asia Pacific area. The production of gasoline-powered light commercial vehicles is on the rise, which will lead to positive growth in the North American region.

Key Takeaways

The Indian market for spark plugs is expected to reach US$ 541.0 Mn by 2033.

By 2033, it is predicted that the Chinese market for spark plugs will reach US$ 1.9 billion.

By 2033, the German spark plug market is anticipated to generate revenues of US$ 308.99 million.

The US market may grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the course of the projection year.

During the forecast period, the hot spark plug product type may experience CAGR growth of 3.9%.

During the anticipated time frame, the CAGR for the UK market might be 5.8%.

Over the course of the forecast period, the German market may grow at a CAGR of 3.2%.

From 2023 to 2033, the spark plug market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the Chinese spark plug market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6%.

By 2033, the UK market is expected to generate sales of $154.1 million in spark plugs.

By 2033, the US market is expected to reach US$643.4 million.

Over the course of the projected year, nickel might expand in the material type category at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Direct Purchase of this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2803

Competitive Landscape

With a focus on the global market, the “Global Spark Plug Market” study report will offer insightful information. NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch, Tenneco Inc., Valeo are the major market participants.

Recent Development

Product Expansions and Product Launches

To expand its product line, DENSO released new component numbers in February 2020.

The new GOETZE® product range for industrial ignition solutions was launched by Tenneco in May 2020.

Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Neural Analytics, Inc. and NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. announced their strategic alliance in July 2019.

In order to expand their product portfolios, Bosch and Munich Re entered into a partnership agreement in February 2018.

Acquisitions and Mergers

For a staggering $5.4 billion, Tenneco purchased Federal-Mogul in April 2018.

In the most recent development, NGK SPARK PLUG CO. had finished acquiring Wells Inc.

Key Segments

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Material Type:

Iridium

Platinum

Nickel

Others

By End Use:

Automotive Two Wheelers Passenger Cars LCV HCV

Marine

Aerospace

Industrial

By Product Type:

Hot Spark Plug

Cold Spark Plug

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Automotive ECU Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-ecu-market

Automotive Glass Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-glass-market

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-guided-vehicles-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube