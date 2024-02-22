Global Eye Infections Treatment Industry Set to Reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2030, Fueled by 3.8% CAGR | Exclusive Insights by FMI

The Global Eye Infections Treatment Industry is currently experiencing an extraordinary surge, poised to achieve a remarkable revenue of US$ 7.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this upward trajectory will persist, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030, culminating in an industry value of US$ 9.9 billion by the end of the decade.

This substantial growth is attributed to several key factors propelling the industry forward. The rising prevalence of eye infections globally and increased awareness of eye health among individuals have significantly contributed to the sector’s outstanding performance. Moreover, the industry has benefited from continuous advancements in medical technologies and the introduction of innovative treatment modalities, further fueling its sustained expansion.

Rising Caseloads

Caseloads of ocular surgical conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy are growing due to sedentary lifestyle habits, and expanding geriatric cohort. According to the US statistics for 2021, cataracts affect over 24 million Americans aged at least 40 years. By age 75, about half of Americans suffer from cataracts. Further, diabetic retinopathy affects nearly 7.7 million Americans aged at least 40 years. Similarly, there were 48,229 corneal transplants performed in the US in 2015.

Key Takeaways of Global Eye Infections Treatment Industry Study

Antibiotics would contribute over 55% of revenue share in the eye infection treatment market owing to their use in treating primary eye infections and post-surgical eye infections.

Eye drop sales capture over 60% market share in the eye infection treatment market.

Conjunctivitis would account for a third of eye infection treatment demand through 2030.

Bacterial infections continue to account for over 3/5 th market share.

market share. Hospitals and retail pharmacies collectively generate over 70% of total returns to shareholders.

The increasing rate of eye surgeries and rising usage of contact lenses continue to push the North American market. European market would be upheld by the expanding geriatric pool.

Demand for eye infection treatment will continue to receive a strong impetus from increasing awareness about different eye infection types and availability of treatment, further complemented by technological advancements on ophthalmology.

Development and Licensing Deals with Multiple Commercialization Partners

Technology developers are laying greater emphasis on developing of novel ophthalmic formulation technologies and engaging with commercialization partners with licensing-out proprietary ophthalmic technologies.

For instance, Nicox S.A. has licensed out ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC for commercialization of ZERVIATE in the US. ZERVIATE is the first topical ocular formulation of antihistamine cetirizine approved for treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, Ocumension Therapeutics is responsible for all development and commercialization activities in Chinese market for ZERVIATE.

Demand for Eye Infection Drugs to Slump Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in widened gap between supply and demand of eye infection treatments. As such, it has significantly reduced ocular surgery rate for short-term basis and, in turn, post-operative eye infections.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), national healthcare resources redirection and utilization to contain COVID-19 pandemic is expected to delay and reschedule the treatment of non-critical healthcare conditions for brief period, including eye care services, and ocular surgeries.

Know More About FMI’s Global Eye Infections Treatment Industry Study

Eye infection treatment market, a new study from Future Market Insights, opines on eye infections treatment from 2015 – 2021 and presents demand projections from 2022 – 2030 based on; drug class (antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, antihistamines, corticosteroids, and glucocorticoids), dosage form (tablet, capsule, ophthalmic ointment, and eye drops), indication (conjunctivitis, keratitis, endophthalmitis, blepharitis, stye or sty (hordeolum), uveitis, cellulitis, and ocular herpes), causative agent (virus, bacteria, fungus, and allergens) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores) across seven prominent regions.

