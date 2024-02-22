Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry Anticipates Noteworthy US$ 356 Million Achievement by 2032, Driven by 2.7% CAGR | According to FMI

The Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry is on a trajectory of robust expansion, with sales projected to soar to an estimated US$274 million by the end of 2022, and a remarkable forecast of reaching US$ 356 million by the close of 2032. This forecasted growth is supported by a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2022 to 2032, as reported by Future Market Insights (FMI).

In 2020, the industry faced unprecedented challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The panic and uncertainty surrounding the virus prompted a surge in sales, reaching US$ 260 million, even among populations with no previous history of mental illnesses. This insight comes from a comprehensive study conducted by FMI, shedding light on the market dynamics during the pandemic.

As we navigate beyond the immediate impacts of COVID-19, the market is expected to witness sustained growth, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for generic drugs. The trend towards the acceptance of injectables as a preferred route of administration is also set to be a significant driver of market expansion.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11724

Key Takeaways of Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry Study

Lorazepam injectable benzodiazepine accounted for the highest share in the injectable benzodiazepine market in 2019

Seizures and anxiety are among the leading ailments where injectable benzodiazepines are administered

North America and Europe are expected to hold a noteworthy revenue share of about 60% in the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry in 2020

Low-cost manufacturing and large patient pools in Asian countries are expected to be a key growth driver in the forecast period

“Growing incidences of seizures and anxiety followed by demand for generics to boost the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry,” says an FMI Analyst.

Research Collaborations: Key to Sustenance

The market players are emphasizing expanding their manufacturing facilities with the introduction of cost-effective and generic drugs and also venturing into strategic partnerships.

Reach Out to Our Analyst For Your Queries

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11724

In Jan 2020, Hospital Sales Force from Xellia signed an agreement with Eton to promote Biorphen in institutions that prefer having ready-to-use injectable formulations

In Oct 2019, KemPharm’s APADAZ (to treat ADHD) got licensed to KVK-Tech, Inc. to make its generic AG-APADAZ available all across the US

In Dec 2018, Hikma Pharmaceuticals came up with clobazam oral suspension as well as tablets, the generic equivalent to “Onfi” (marketed by H. Lundbeck A/S)

What else is in the report?

Future market insights offer a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2015 – 2019 and projections from 2020–2030 based on drug class (diazepam, lorazepam, and midazolam), by the time of action (short-acting long-acting), by indication (agitation & aggression, anxiety, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasm, seizures, tetanus, sedation, anesthesia insomnia, and status epilepticus), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) in seven key regions.

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11724

Key Segments of the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry

FMI’s study on the injectable benzodiazepines market offers information divided into three important segments— drug class, indication, time of action, distribution channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Drug Class

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Midazolam

Time of Action

Short Acting

Long Acting

Indication

Agitation & Aggression

Anxiety

Alcohol Withdrawal

Muscle Spasm

Seizures

Tetanus

Sedation

Anesthesia

Insomnia

Status Epilepticus

Buy this Report Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11724

Distribution Channel

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Diagnostics Centers

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube