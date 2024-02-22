Global Oligonucleotide API Industry Soars Towards US$ 5.36 Billion Growth by 2030, Fueled by Innovative Drug Demand and Strong 10.2% CAGR

The Global Oligonucleotide API Industry is on the brink of a remarkable transformation, set to experience substantial growth between 2022 and 2030. A comprehensive analysis by FMI reveals a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, propelled by the escalating demand for cutting-edge drug classes. Projections indicate that by the close of 2030, the global market for Oligonucleotide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) will surge from its current valuation of US$ 2.46 billion to an impressive US$ 5.36 billion.

The pharmaceutical landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift, with over 100 oligonucleotide APIs advancing through clinical trial phases, poised for regulatory approval. Post-approval, there is a projected surge in demand for production capacity, creating a catalyst for the Global Oligonucleotide API Industry’s growth trajectory well into 2030.

Oligonucleotides are emerging as a prominent class of therapeutics, following in the footsteps of biologics and small molecules. This transition is driven by their potential to develop drugs at reduced costs, making them a promising avenue for the pharmaceutical industry.

Apart from immune therapy, microbial and cardiovascular infections, and cancer, oligonucleotide APIs are being tried out to treat neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s as well. However, factors like regulatory complexities and timely delivery of oligonucleotides (amidst COVID-19) are acting as restraints.

Key Takeaways from Global Oligonucleotide API Industry Study

Antisense oligonucleotide APIs are anticipated to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2030.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 47% of revenue share in 2019 while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period.

Increase in the use of antisense oligonucleotide APIs (especially post-approval from the US FDA in 2016) to boost the market in the forecast period

“Inorganic mode of growth coupled with broad therapeutic applications in gene therapy is expected to bolster the Global Oligonucleotide API Industry,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

New Product Launches: Key Indicators to Global Oligonucleotide API Industry

FMI has analyzed players such as Akcea Therapeutics, Biogen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Dynavax Technologies in this report. According to the analysis, these players are consolidating their positions through new product launches.

For instance –

In March 2020, Dynavax entered into a collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals to develop a vaccine candidate to combat COVID-19. Clover is into advanced evaluation of its Covid-19 S-Trimer, protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate and Dynavax has its technical expertise along with proprietary toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018 for executing this.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in 2018, launched Givlaari and Onpattro at the commercial level.

Gene Therapy and Oligonucleotide APIs

Synthetic oligonucleotides are being used in gene therapy for inactivating genes that help in propagating the disease. Antisense oligonucleotide APIs are used for disrupting the faulty gene’s transcription.

Also, siRNA could be used for signaling the cell to disrupt faulty mRNA’s translation. Along these lines, Pharmamar, in Jan 2020, signed an agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to sell the API for “lurbinectedin”, one of the late-phase treatments for SCLC (small cell lung cancer) so that the latter could commercialize it.

Key Segments of Oligonucleotide API Industry Survey:

Global Oligonucleotide API Industry by API:

Antisense Oligonucleotides APIs

Short Interfering RNA (siRNA) APIs

Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligonucleotides (PMO) APIs

MiRNA APIs

Aptamers APIs

CpG Oligonucleotides APIs

Others (ON Conjugates (NP), ShRNA, etc.)

Global Oligonucleotide API Industry by Marketing Status:

Marketed

Clinical Trials (Clinical Phases)

Global Oligonucleotide API Industry by End User:

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Global Oligonucleotide API Industry by Region:

North America Oligonucleotide API Market

Market Latin America Oligonucleotide API Market

Market Europe Oligonucleotide API Market

Market East Asia Oligonucleotide API Market

Market South Asia & Pacific Oligonucleotide API Market

Market Middle East & Africa (MEA) Oligonucleotide API Market

Key Companies Profiled:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Biogen

Dynavax Technologies

Akcea Therapeutics.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

