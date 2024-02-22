Global Contact & Convective Dryers Market Poised to Reach US$ 252.4 Million by 2029, Driven by Strong 3.4% CAGR, Finds FMI Analysis

The global market for contact and convective dryers is on a robust trajectory, with Future Market Insights (FMI) projecting a valuation exceeding US$ 252.4 million by 2029. This sector demonstrates consistent advancement, characterized by a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2029, predominantly propelled by the increasing adoption of contact and convective dryers, notably within the food and beverages industry.

Contact and convective dryers have become integral assets, particularly in the realm of food and beverages, where efficient and precise drying processes are imperative. These dryers play a crucial role in maintaining product quality, reducing moisture content, and extending the shelf life of various food and beverage products. With the industry witnessing ongoing evolution and diversification, the reliance on these dryers is anticipated to intensify, thereby fortifying the overall market landscape.

FMI Study Identifies Industrial Drying’s Vital Role in Fueling Contact and Convective Dryers Market Growth:

Industrial drying, a cornerstone in safeguarding product quality, has emerged as a pivotal catalyst propelling the expansion of the contact and convective dryers market, as revealed by the comprehensive study conducted by FMI. Within the intricate landscape of unit operations, industrial drying takes a prominent position, fueled by the relentless pursuit of “operational efficiency” across end-user industries.

The FMI study underscores the significance of contact and convective dryers, particularly in their capacity as intermittent drying equipment. In the journey ahead, these dryers are slated to occupy a central role in 2022 and beyond. Their pivotal function lies in addressing fundamental drying prerequisites, priming products for subsequent intricate drying stages. Nonetheless, manufacturers are poised to grapple with challenges including limited installation rates and a low replacement ratio, intricacies that underscore the delicate equilibrium within the contact and convective dryers market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Contact & Convective Dryers Market Insight:

Steady Demand Growth: The global contact & convective dryers market experienced a consistent demand surge, achieving a notable 2.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the assessment period from 2014 to 2021. Functional Excellence: These dryers, essential in industrial operations, play a pivotal role by supplying essential heat for evaporation and moisture removal. Their distinct attribute lies in delivering uniform and dependable heating throughout the vessel, significantly enhancing end product quality and durability. Enhanced Application Scope: As intermittent drying equipment, contact & convective dryers are harnessed across diverse sectors including food & beverage, chemicals, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. This versatility stems from their efficacy in reducing moisture and facilitating product curing. Emerging Economic Drivers: The thriving chemical and pharmaceutical industries, notably in burgeoning economies such as China and India, are instrumental in propelling market demand. This growth trend paves the way for a projected 3.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029, signaling sustained expansion for the global contact & convective dryers market.

Key Companies Profiled in Report:

Andritz-Gouda B.V.

GEA Group AG

FLSmidth

ThyssenKrupp AG

Meter Group, Inc

Others

Key Segments Covered:

By Product Type:

Contact

Convective

By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Metallurgy

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Auxiliary Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

