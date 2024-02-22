Cosmetic Care Industry Drives Global Silicone Surfactants Market Growth: Projected to Reach US$ 3.28 Billion by 2033

The global silicone surfactant industry size is currently valued at US$ 2.08 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.66%. Owing to the increasing cosmetic care industry the market is likely to propel to US$ 3.28 Billion by 2033.
Demand for silicone surfactants has been rising owing to their utility in the cosmetics industry. Personal care and grooming have become an important part of people’s lifestyles. This is driving the demand for cosmetic products.
The major factor driving the market is a growing demand from the personal care industry. The personal care industry is expected to account for the largest share of the silicone surfactant market over the forecast period.
The silicone surfactants market is currently growing due to the rising application scope in manufacturing paints, coatings, and inks. Silicone surfactants are primarily organic compounds derived from petrochemical raw materials such as benzene and ethylene, or oleo chemical raw materials such as palm oil or coconut oil.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2023, the silicone surfactants market was valued at US$2.08 Billion
- From 2023 to 2033, the silicone surfactants industry is poised to grow at a 4.66% CAGR
- By 2033, the silicone surfactants market is slated to reach a valuation of US$3.28 Billion
- By application, the emulsifier segment accounted for the largest share of 31.5% and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period.
- China is poised to yield a CAGR of 4.56% with respect to silicone surfactants in 2033
“Increasing penetration of silicone surfactants in the personal care, paints and coatings, textile, and construction industries are expected to radically transform the silicone surfactants market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the silicone surfactants industry-
- DOW Inc.
- Innospec
- Momentive
- Elkem Silicones
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Andisil
- Supreme Silicones
- Siltech Corporation
- Silibase Silicone
The manufacturers are involved in the production of silicon surfactants in a larger capacity. The global silicone surfactants market is consolidated with the presence of major international players. However, the presence of small- and medium-sized domestic players makes the market highly competitive
- In July 2022 – Shin-Etsu Chemical has developed a high-strength inorganic thin-film coating liquid with excellent antibacterial and antiviral properties suitable for surface functionalization of building materials.
- In December 2020- Elkem has completed and opened a new production workshop in Shanghai, China, dedicated to the development and manufacturing of specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles. This move further strengthens Elkem’s position as the largest silicones producer in China.
- In July 2022 – The Momentive Performance Materials group, announced that it is has signed a purchase agreement which will keep the company’s headquarters in the Capital Region by relocating its global Corporate Headquarters from Waterford, N.Y., to the former SI Group location on Balltown Road in Niskayuna, N.Y.
- In January 2021 – Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire KCC Corporation’s (“KCC”) Silicones business – in Korea and the UK as well as its sales operations in China – further enhancing Momentive’s global capabilities in advanced silicones and specialized applications.
More Valuable Insights Available
FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the silicone surfactants market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study divulges essential insights on the Silicone Surfactants Market by Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants, Others) By Type (Water Soluble, Oil Soluble) by End-User (Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture, Others) By Region – Global Forecast 2023-2033
Key Segments Covered in the Silicone Surfactants Market
By Application:
- Silicone Surfactants for Emulsifiers
- Silicone Surfactants for Foaming Agents
- Silicone Surfactants for Defoaming Agents
- Silicone Surfactants for Wetting Agents
- Silicone Surfactants for Dispersants
- Others
By Type:
- Water Soluble Silicone Surfactants
- Oil Soluble Silicone Surfactants
By End-User:
- Personal Care
- Construction
- Textile
- Paints & Coatings
- Agriculture
- Others
By Region:
- North American
- Latin American
- European
- Asia Pacific
- MEA
