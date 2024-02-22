Global Oil & Gas Valves Market Set to Achieve US$ 15,897 Million by 2029, Driven by 3.5% CAGR, Indicates Market Analysis

The global oil and gas valves market has reached a significant milestone, surpassing US$ 12,517 million by the conclusion of 2022, with promising growth trajectories anticipated. Projections indicate a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2022 to 2029, resulting in an impressive valuation of US$ 15,897 million.

The catalyst behind this notable progress stems from the integration of smart technologies within oil and gas valves. These advanced systems are intricately designed to monitor critical process variables such as downstream and upstream pressure, stem position, flow rate, and temperature. The infusion of intelligence and connectivity into valve technology is poised to revolutionize the industry, promising heightened efficiency, safety, and control.

As the oil and gas sector continues to evolve, the adoption of smart technologies is seen as a game-changer. It not only optimizes operations but also contributes to cost savings, reduces downtime, and enhances overall productivity. The ability to remotely monitor and control valve performance in real-time represents a significant leap forward in the industry’s pursuit of operational excellence.

Emerging Economies Drive Global Oil & Gas Valves Market Growth:

The escalating demand for energy and a multitude of upcoming oil and gas projects in the pipeline are propelling the growth of the oil & gas valves market in developing nations. Among the various regional markets, North America’s oil & gas valves market is projected to maintain a share of more than one-fourth of the global market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to ongoing advancements in the North American oil & gas and shale sectors.

In the Middle East & Africa, the oil & gas valves market is anticipated to secure the second-largest market share, driven by the thriving oil & gas industry in Western African and Northern African countries.

China, India, and Brazil are marked as emerging markets in the oil & gas valves industry, owing to escalating energy demands, the initiation of new oil & gas projects, improved economic conditions, and ongoing trends of industrialization and urbanization.

The oil & gas sector is characterized by fierce competition, given the substantial presence of established industry players. Consequently, the oil & gas valves market exhibits a fragmented landscape. The prominent market players in this field have firmly established their foothold across various regional markets.

Competition in the Global Oil & Gas Valves Market:

Major players in the global oil & gas valves market are actively working to expand their influence by implementing strategies like introducing new products, establishing new facilities, and acquiring local smaller players. For example,

In November 2018, Baker Hughes, a multinational industrial service company based in the US, announced the successful establishment of a new steam test facility in Naples, Italy. This facility is dedicated to testing and manufacturing a comprehensive range of masoneilan control valves and consolidated safety valves. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s presence and impact in the European market.

Key Players:

Emerson Electric Co.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Weir Group Plc.

Metso Corporation

BAKER HUGHES

Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Gates

Globes

Balls

Butterflies

Checks

PRVs

Others

By Size:

0.25 to 8 inches

8 to 20 inches

Above 20 inches

By Body Material:

Cast

Forged

By Application:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

