Molluscs Market Set to Reach US$ 98.54 Billion by 2032: Analysis of Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics | Future Market Insights

The molluscs market is expected to see a substantial CAGR of 4.5% and is projected to increase from US$ 60.72 billion in 2021 to US$ 98.54 billion by 2032.

The growth of the global mollusc market is being driven by consumers’ preference for protein-rich diets over high-calorie foods. Due to the rising adoption of molluscs and the reduced risk of chronic illnesses, the molluscs market is anticipated to grow over the course of the projected period.

Since polyculture involves the presence of organisms from various trophic levels, such as fish and molluscs, which belong to a lower trophic level, it is becoming more and more popular among the leading participants and gives molluscs market key players more lucrative opportunities.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15148

Due to the increased demand for high-quality food products due to their enhanced freshness, variety, and usability for food safety, the molluscs market is predicted to develop at a faster rate throughout the projected period.

The purchasing power of consumers has declined along with their disposable income, which is bad for market earnings. One of the main challenges the mollusc market is dealing with is the high cost of mollusc production.

The Asia Pacific molluscs market is growing significantly due to consumers’ greater propensity for leading healthy lifestyles and rising disposable income. Since more people are becoming aware of the health benefits of molluscs products, the market for them is growing in countries like Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The molluscs market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on species, wherein the crassostrea segment accounted for a significant global molluscs market share of 30% in 2021.

The market is segmented based on distribution channel, wherein the supermarket and hypermarket channel accounted for a significant global molluscs market share of 40% in 2021.

The European molluscs market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The molluscs market is predicted to grow at a profitable rate of more than 60% in Asia Pacific.

Based on form, the frozen category is expected to have a CAGR of 4.2% in the molluscs market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

As a result of increased expenditures by new molluscs market participants, R&D, product innovation, effective resource allocation, and technical developments, the mollusc market is anticipated to rise in size over the forecast period. The molluscs market is fragmented as a result of the large number of well-established market rivals and mollusk suppliers present globally.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nireus Aquaculture S.A., Cermaq ASA, Eastern Fish Company, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Tassal Group Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Ulka Seafoods Pvt. Ltd., and Avla Nettos Exports.

Recent Developments:

The new premium branded retail line from Blue Harvest Fisheries was on display at exhibit 2105 at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts, in March 2022. Locally caught and processed MSC-certified Atlantic sea scallops and Atlantic pollock will be part of the new product line.

The San Diego-based business, which uses cell cultures to generate seafood, expanded on its commercialization plan and also published the layouts of its envisioned large-scale food production facilities, impacting the molluscs market.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15148

Key Segments

By Species:

Crassostrea

Ruditapes Philippinarum

Scallops

By Form:

Frozen

Canned

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15148

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube