Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030

The future of the global 3D printing medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the medical & surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and academic institutions. The global 3D printing medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements, rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the 3D printing medical device market by technology (laser beam melting, photo polymerization, electron beam melting, droplet deposition, and three-dimensional printing (3DP)), component (equipment, materials (plastics, ceramics, and metal), software & services, and others), application (surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetics and implants, tissue engineering products, and others), end use (medical and surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and academic institutions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this 3D printing medical device market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the 3D printing medical device market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the 3D printing medical device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the 3D printing medical device market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the 3D printing medical device marke

Market Segmentation:

Lucintel forecasts that the photo polymerization technology based 3D printing market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread application of this technology across the medical industry, such as manufacturing surgical guides (orthopedic and dental), prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.

Within the 3D printing technology market, equipment, materials, and software & services are major component type. The software & services market is expected to witness the highest growth due to the advent of ongoing technological advancements in software solutions to produce high-quality 3D printed medical products.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to the rapid adoption of this technology, established medical infrastructure, and ongoing R&D activities. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to establishment of new 3D printing research, training, and education centers and growing efforts by leading market players for expanding their distribution networks in emerging Asian countries.

3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, GE Healthcare, Materialise NV, Renishaw are the major suppliers in the 3D printing medical device market.

