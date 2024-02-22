Lucintel Forecasts Low-E Glass Market to Reach $52.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Low-E Glass Market is projected to reach an estimated $52.4 billion by 2030 from $40.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards energy saving in residential and non-residential construction industries.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in low-e glass market by glazing (single glazing, double glazing, and triple glazing), end use industry (building, automotive, and other end use), coating type (offline/hard coating and online/soft coating), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that double glazing low-e glass will remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in non-residential construction and automotive industries.

Within the global low-e glass market, building will remain the largest end use market; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing building construction activities and tax incentives in energy efficient upgrades in existing buildings.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and growth in residential and non-residential construction industry.

Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Xinyui Glass Holdings, PPG Industries, CSG Holdings, Taiwan Glass Industries, Corning Incorporated are the major suppliers in the low-e glass market.

