Lucintel Forecasts Chinese Glass Fiber Market to Reach $5.0 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Chinese glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2030 from $3.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth is high demand of glass fiber in electrical and electronics segment specially for printed circuit boards where glass fiber are used in manufacturing of parts and support in rising trend of miniaturization and compact with portable devices.

Browse 112 figures / charts and 104 tables in this 199 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Chinese glass fiber market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray-up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, prepreg layup, and others), fiber type (E/ECR-glass fiber, S-glass fiber, and other glass fibers), and product type (single-end roving, multi-end roving, chopped strand mat, fabrics, continuous filament mat, chopped strand, and other product types).

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use by value and volume over the forecast period due to the increasing renovation and construction activity in China. Aerospace segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

E/ECR-glass fiber is expected to remain the largest fiber type segment by value and volume over the forecast period due to its increasing use in various industries for its properties like strength, electrical resistance, and higher acid corrosion resistance made with calcium aluminosilicates.

China Jushi Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Sichuan Weibo. Co., Ltd., Shandong Fiberglass Group Corporation, Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass, and Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd are the major suppliers in the Chinese glass fiber market.

