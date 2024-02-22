Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Fiber Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the carbon fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2030 from $3.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth, owing to factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, aerospace advancements, wind energy expansion, and growing applications in sports and leisure sectors. Carbon fiber is widely used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, wind energy, sports equipment, construction, and marine, among others. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end uses.

Browse 119 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 306 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon fiber market by end use (aerospace, industrial, and sporting goods), precursor type (PAN BASED based and Pitch based based), tow size (small tow (<=24k) and large tow(>24k)), modulus (standard modulus, intermediate modulus, and high modulus), and region (North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that industrial will remain the largest end use segment and aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

PAN based carbon fiber will remain the largest segment and pitch based is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to demand from the industries of aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.

Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, SGL Carbon Group, Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DowAksa, Hyosung Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemical Corporation Ltd., Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co., Jilin Jiyan High-Tech Fibers, Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd., Sinosteel Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd., Weihai Tuozhan Fiber , Zhongheng New Material, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Hengshen Fiber Materials Co., Ltd. are the major suppliers in the carbon fiber market.

