Lucintel Forecasts Tumbler with Lid Market to Reach $3.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Tumbler with Lid Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 from $2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in tumbler with lid market by material (stainless steel, plastic, and glass and others), product (insulated tumblers and regular tumbler), application (sports and outdoor activities, everyday, and others) and capacity (up to 12 ounces, 12 to 20 ounces, 20 to 30 ounces, above 30 ounces) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the stainless steel tumbler is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to exceptional temperature retention properties, durability, and superior toughness.

Within the global tumbler with lid market, the sports and outdoor activities, and everyday are the major application segments, the sports and outdoor activities segment will remain the largest during the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor recreational activities and growing demand for ultra-lightweight, fashionable, one-handed beverage containers.

Download sample by clicking on Tumbler with Lid Market

North America is expected to remain the largest market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing camping, hiking, and other outdoor recreational activities.

Major players of tumbler with lid market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Newell Brands, Tupperware Brands, Yeti Holding, Xiamen Xaoyuren Home Appliance and Technology Co., Thermos, Tervis Tumbler are among the major tumbler with lid providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056