Lucintel Forecasts Surgical Table Market to Reach $76.0 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the surgical table market is projected to reach an estimated $76.0 billion by 2030 from $65.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, growing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and number of operating rooms in hospitals with improving healthcare facilities.

Browse 108 figures / charts and 96 tables in this 189 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in surgical table market by technology (manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables), surgery type (general surgical tables and specialty surgical tables), table top (metal surgical tables and composite surgical tables), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that powered surgical table is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

Within the surgical table market, general and specialty surgical tables are the major surgery types. The specialty surgical table segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India.

Steris, Getinge, Hill-Rom, Stryker, and Stille are the major suppliers in the surgical table market.

