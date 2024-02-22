Lucintel Forecasts Respiratory Care Device Market to Reach $38.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the respiratory care device market is projected to reach an estimated $38.5 billion by 2030 from $21.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of respiratory diseases as a result of the rapid growth in the global geriatric population, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, urbanization and growing levels of pollution, and changing lifestyle.

A more than 150 — page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in respiratory care device market by device (therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and consumables & accessories), end user (hospitals and home healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that plastic packaging is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because plastic is lightweight and easy to handle and plastic packaging is made of low-density polyethylene which increasingly using to store non-sterile pharmaceutical liquids.

Within global respiratory care device market, the largest segment by product type is projected to be bottles because bottles find increased application in solid and liquid oral medications; bottles also provide convenience, safety, and security for the medication. These are the major driving factors for growth in this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region because it is a large pharmaceutical manufacturing base and the region is witnessing increasing technological advancements in respiratory care devices.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing set up of respiratory care device manufacturing plants, tackling counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and its large population base.

