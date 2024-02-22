Lucintel Forecasts Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $7.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the food safety testing market is projected to reach an estimated $7.9 billion by 2030 from $5.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing incidence of foodborne diseases, implementation of food safety and inspection services all over the world and strong growth in food and beverage industry.

Browse 109 figures / charts and 69 tables in this 226 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food safety testing market by contaminant (pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMO), toxins, allergens, and others), technology (traditional and rapid), end use (dairy products, food grains, meat, poultry, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, processed foods, beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that pathogens will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing food safety concerns and regulation due to growing food poisoning cases. Lucintel predicts that the genetically modified organisms (GMO) segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancement in agriculture sector to produce genetically modified crops and increasing consumer awareness regarding health.

Meat, poultry, and seafood will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing number of companies that are highly engaged in providing services related to animal foods, such as seafood, meat, and others, in which seafood requires special safety services.

Download sample by clicking on food safety testing market

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent regulations in the region for food safety and the presence of giant food and beverage manufacturers. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing international trade which has mandated food safety testing to comply with the regulatory standards and growing population.

Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.A., Intertek Group, ALS Ltd., Bureau Veritas, Asurequality Limited, and Mérieux NutriSciences are the major suppliers in the food safety testing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056