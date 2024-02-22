Lucintel Forecasts Eyewear Market to Reach $182.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the eyewear market is projected to reach an estimated $182.8 billion by 2030 from $140.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increases in vision impairments, growing geriatric population, and rising exposure of younger generation to smartphones and computer, leading to vision problems.

Browse 195 figures / charts and 153 tables in this 323 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in eyewear market by product type (spectacles, contact lenses, and sunglasses), distribution channel (offline and online), gender (men and women), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the spectacles will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing population suffering from vision problems, increasing awareness regarding eye healthcare, and growing number of users of smartphones and computers. Lucintel predicts that the sunglasses segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to changing fashion trends and increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes.

Within the global eyewear market, offline will remain the largest distribution channel over the forecast period the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference towards after sales services and ease to make a choice of eyewear products.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness about eye healthcare, increase in population of vision deteriorates with ageing, and rising disposable incomes further accelerating the eyewear market growth in this region.

Major players of eyewear market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, Marchon, Fielmann, Alcon Vision, Hoya, and Safilo are among the major eyewear providers.

