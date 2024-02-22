Lucintel Forecasts Drinkware Market to Reach $14.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Drinkware Market is projected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2030 from $11.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in beverage consumption, growing hotel and catering industries, and increasing middle class disposal income.

Browse 106 figures / charts and 83 tables in this 183 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in drinkware market by product type, which includes wine glass, beer glass, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glasses, cocktail, spirit, and others, material (glass, bone china, porcelain/stoneware, steel, and others), end use (commercial, and personal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that glass will remain the largest material type over the forecast period due to low cost, environmentally friendly, and low health risk benefits.

Within the global drinkware market, beer glass, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glass, cocktail glass and spirit glass are the major product type. Everyday glass will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households. Wine Glass

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population, increasing disposal income, and growth in the hospitality industry.

Arc International, AnHui DeLi Glassware, Libbey, Pasabache, Bormioli Rocco, The Oneida Group, Steelite International are the major suppliers in the drinkware market.

