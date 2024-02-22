Lucintel Forecasts Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $42.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the diagnostic imaging market is projected to reach an estimated $42.1 billion by 2030 from $33.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.

Browse 74 figures / charts and 58 tables in this 152 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in diagnostic imaging market by product (X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system), end use (public hospitals, and ‘private hospitals and imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Lucintel forecasts that the mammography system segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing technological advancements in imaging systems are expected to drive market growth.

Within the global diagnostic imaging market, the X-ray system segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging systems.

Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are the major suppliers in the diagnostic imaging market.

